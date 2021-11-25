Keanu Reeves seemingly confirms rumour about him and Winona Ryder

Keanu Reeves confesses he could be legally married to his former co-star. Photo / Getty Images

Wedding scenes are common in movies - but Keanu Reeves reckons his on-screen marriage was actually legal.

Reeves starred alongside Winona Ryder in Francis Ford Coppola's Dracula, and the wedding ceremony between the two stars could mean they were legally wed.

"We did a whole take of a marriage ceremony with real priests," he explained in an interview with Esquire.

He added: "Winona says we are. Coppola says we are. So I guess we're married under the eyes of God."

His comments double down on Ryder's account of events in a 2018 interview.

"No, I swear to God I think we're married in real life. In that scene, Francis [Ford Coppola] used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married," she told Entertainment Weekly.

And Coppola agreed - calling the ceremony "pretty authentic" in an interview with the Guardian.

"So in a sense, when we were all done, we realised that Keanu and Winona really are married as a result of this scene and this ceremony."

The two actors have been friends for decades, but are in separate romantic relationships.

Reeves has had somewhat of a resurgence in Hollywood in recent years, and is regarded as one of the nicest guys in Hollywood.

He reportedly gifted John Wick: Chapter 4's stunt team each a Rolex watch worth $14,000.

Most recently, fans are tipping him as Marvel's next superhero.

The Matrix: Resurrections star responded to speculation he could join the MCU, saying in the Esquire interview "it would be an honour".

"There are some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done."