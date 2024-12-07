Read the full story here.

Webb’s auction house to refund buyers of Slim Aarons prints sourced from unlicensed websites

It’s one of the most sought-after pool views in the country – but are all Slim Aarons prints created equal? An investigation into sales of Poolside Gossip, one of the high-society photographer’s most famous images, ended in August with an Auckland auction house offering refunds for reproduction prints.

“We have identified we sold reproductions on behalf of vendors without always understanding their provenance,” Webb’s managing director Paul Evans said in a statement. “We have identified the purchasers of works that were sourced from unlicensed sites and are in the process of contacting them to offer full refunds.”

Read the full story here.

Buying art? Why these female NZ artists are your best investment

Has equality finally come for the country’s forgotten female artist? In August, a blockbuster women’s art exhibition that went well beyond Rita Angus and Frances Hodgkins opened at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki and, on the auction floor, the hammer was falling on new record prices.

International Arts Centre director Richard Thomson admits when two staffers approached him with plans for a women-only auction, he was dubious.

“My initial thought was, ‘Well, that’s great, but how are we going to get those works without affecting the rest of the business?’ But, as it turned out, it was a very, very good move.”

Read the full story here.

Heritage painting inside Chateau Tongariro ‘drooping, cracking, deteriorating’

A nationally significant painting of the famed White Terraces is in an “active state of deterioration” in the shuttered Chateau Tongariro – and the Government has ruled out paying to save it. In March, a response to an Official Information Act request to the Department of Conservation revealed a worst-case scenario for an abandoned art treasure.

An enormous oil painting of the White Terraces, painted more than 100 years ago by German artist Carl Kahler (best known for a portrait of cats that sold for $1.3 million at Sotheby’s, New York), was said to be deteriorating in the shuttered Chateau.

Read the full story here.

When the Chateau Tongariro was closed, the items left behind included an historic painting of the famed White Terraces.

After James Wallace’s sex convictions: What next for Pah Homestead and $50m art collection?

Anita Totha is the director of the Arts House Trust, the new owner of the art collection started by convicted sex offender James Wallace. In her first major interview, she talked about how to move forward from a tainted past – and what’s next for the gallery at Auckland’s Pah Homestead.

“You can’t erase the past,” says Totha. “But how do you move forward so that we can make sure that artists and visual culture in Aotearoa [are] supported?”

Read the full story here.

Kim Knight is an award-winning senior journalist with the New Zealand Herald’s Premium Lifestyle team with a special interest in arts reporting.