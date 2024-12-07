Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Missing McCahons, Webb’s Slim Aarons refunds, the aftermath of James Wallace’s sex convictions and more unmissable arts reads

Kim Knight
By
Senior journalist and restaurant critic·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Poolside Gossip, one of the most famous images by American high-society photographer Slim Aarons, whose work was subject of Webb's auction house refunds. Photo / Slim Aarons / Getty Images

Poolside Gossip, one of the most famous images by American high-society photographer Slim Aarons, whose work was subject of Webb's auction house refunds. Photo / Slim Aarons / Getty Images

Five exclusive 2024 arts interviews and investigations by Herald Premium Lifestyle senior writer Kim Knight.

From the mission to save Colin McCahon’s legacy to the female artists finally getting recognition on gallery walls and auction floors, along with a historic treasure caught up in the closure of Chateau Tongariro, this

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle