Voyager 2023 media awards
Heritage painting inside Chateau Tongariro ‘drooping, cracking, deteriorating’

Kim Knight
By
6 mins to read
The Chateau Tongariro, closed in 2023, still contains historic chattels.

A nationally significant painting of the famed White Terraces is in an “active state of deterioration” in the shuttered Chateau Tongariro - and Government has ruled out paying to save it.

A $100,000 proposal

