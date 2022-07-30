Research into psilocybin - aka magic mushrooms. Photo / 123rf

ADVICE

Q: Is it true that magic mushrooms can cure depression? And how do I get access to them for treatment?

A: Results from a number of different studies show that yes, in some cases a session of psychedelic therapy, with psilocybin (the official name for what is referred to as magic mushrooms) can alleviate depression. It also shows promise with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and, along with MDMA (Ecstasy) alcoholism, drug addictions and even Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

In fact, the results in some studies are remarkable. After a course of MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD, for instance, up to two-thirds of people show no symptoms.

They were literally cured of all their symptoms of PTSD that in - some cases - they had experienced for many years.

Sounds too good to be true, maybe even a little crazy - after all not only are these are drugs illegal and much-maligned but we've told can also cause people mental health difficulties.

And of course, in some instances they can. These are powerful compounds that can cause powerful experiences. In a small number of people they can trigger an underlying psychosis. It is important to be clear though - it's not the drug that "causes" psychosis - it is a combination of factors and any drug - including alcohol - can trigger psychosis in people who are vulnerable.

Of course these sorts of adverse events occur in people who use them recreationally, who are likely to have little idea of the dose or purity of the drug they're consuming, may also be mixing them with other drugs and may or may not have people looking out for them while they're under the influence.

This is very different to what is referred to as "psychedelic-assisted therapy".

Back to your question. The most recent research trials are being undertaken by John Hopkins University. Yes, THE John Hopkins University. This is highly credible, ethically approved research. And with depression in particular, almost all participants experienced an absence of depressive symptoms for at least a few months after treatment, with many still not experiencing depression a year later.

In drug treatment reproach, this level of response is, frankly, unheard of. And this is from just two doses of the drug, two weeks apart.

Now all these treatments - whether it be LSD, MDMA or psilocybin - aren't just a drug trip. It involves careful screening, at least a couple of preparatory sessions of psychotherapy, then one - or two - sessions where the drug is given at a consistent dose, with usually two therapists (a male and female) in attendance.

Particular attention is given to the setting, therapy is undertaken in a comfortable room, where the patient has an eye mask, headphones for music and a comfortable bed. They can interact with the therapists and access support as needed.

There are also a handful of sessions post-treatment to help the person make sense of and "integrate" the experience.

And it's really not that shocking if you know the history of these drugs. LSD and MDMA both started life as successful therapeutic drugs, before the hysteria of the drug war banned them with little or no acknowledgement of their treatment potential. Of course, making them illegal also ended all research into their legitimate use for decades. And psilocybin - also illegal - has been used as a sacrament in many cultures for thousands of years.

But despite all this, I'm sorry to say, you can't take them therapeutically in New Zealand, you'd be breaking the law. But there are currently research studies at the University of Auckland into the therapeutic use of MDMA and LSD. I'm hopeful it's just a matter of time before it becomes part of the treatment options for people. Because given the waves of mental health struggles we're seeing globally, it really is time we opened our minds to anything that can help.