Lifestyle

Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: Are magic mushrooms good for depression?

4 minutes to read
Research into psilocybin - aka magic mushrooms. Photo / 123rf

Kyle MacDonald
By
Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

Q: Is it true that magic mushrooms can cure depression? And how do I get access to them for treatment?

A: Results from a number of different studies show that yes, in some cases

