Mind Matters with Kyle MacDonald: Antidepressants work for depression but not in the way that we thought

4 minutes to read
Don't stop taking your medication, because it does work. Photo / 123rf

Kyle MacDonald
Kyle MacDonald

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

ADVICE

Q: Is it true that serotonin doesn't cause depression? Does that mean my antidepressants don't work? I've always been told that depression was a "brain disease".

A: It is true that a recent wide-ranging

