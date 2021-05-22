Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

Mind Matters by Kyle MacDonald: I've stopped drinking, why do my friends pour me drinks?

4 minutes to read
It takes a lot to decide your drinking is a problem and make a change - and friends may be challenged by this. Photo / Getty Images

It takes a lot to decide your drinking is a problem and make a change - and friends may be challenged by this. Photo / Getty Images

Kyle MacDonald
By:

Mind Matters Psychotherapist Kyle MacDonald answers your mental health questions. If you have a question, email

OPINION:

Q: I've decided to stop drinking for a while - and my friends are being weird about it. One minute they're encouraging me, the next trying to pour me a drink. Is it me?

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.