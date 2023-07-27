One of Markle's former friends has dished the dirt on what she thinks is really going on. Photo / Getty Images

One of Meghan Markle’s former friends has dropped a bombshell claim about what she thinks is really going on in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s marriage amid rumours of the pair’s looming split, reports news.com.au.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship has been in the spotlight lately following reports their marriage is on the rocks. Various media outlets have claimed the royal couple, who tied the knot as the world watched in 2018, are attempting a trial separation, with the Prince occasionally spending a few nights at a hotel.

On the flip side, other sources have claimed the former Suits actress is, in fact, living it up in Los Angeles while Harry stays at their home in Montecito.

However, a source close to the Sussexes has vehemently denied the rumours, saying the stories were “literally made up”, reports Page Six.

Now, a former friend from Meghan’s past has spilled the beans on what she believes is in store for Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

Lizzie Cundy addressed the ongoing drama with the Mirror.

“I don’t want to see any couples split up when any marriage falls apart. It’s sad, especially when you have children,” she said.

“[But] we could all see the writing was on the wall. It’s very different when you’re a celebrity princess than being a royal princess, and frankly, Meghan just wasn’t up for the job.”

The 55-year-old socialite shared her two cents, saying Meghan wasn’t much of a fit for “doing all the roles that royals do”, such as opening hospitals.

“It’s not easy, it’s not glamorous, it’s not like on the red carpet,” she added.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London after announcing their engagement. Photo / AP

“I think Meghan thought she was going to be the top-dog star of the show, and Princess Kate was always going to have that role.”

According to Cundy, an eventual divorce would be “in some respects better for Harry”. The TV presenter urged people to see the marriage from the Prince’s viewpoint and to sympathise with the royal.

“We’ve got to look at it from Harry’s side. He’s in California now, he’s got none of his friends. He’s got no family, he’s got a rift with his father and his brother - it must be very lonely at times,” she shared.

Britain's Prince William and Prince Harry walk beside each other after viewing the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on Saturday, September 10, 2022. Photo / AP

Meghan and Cundy met back in 2013, when the pair were seated next to each other at a charity event hosted by British billionaire John Caudwell.

Allegedly, Meghan hoped to score a place on the hit reality show Made in Chelsea and Cundy tried to set her up with English football coach Ashley Cole, reports the UK outlet.

Claims the Sussexes are on thin ice come after reports that the pair are looking to “downsize” from their mansion in Montecito.

“Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options, with Malibu being a place of interest,” a close source told The Daily Express.

“They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there.”