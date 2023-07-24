Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be making plans to leave Montecito to get closer to Hollywood. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly talking about moving back to her childhood hometown of Malibu.

It’s reported the Sussexes could be making a move to the coast just outside central Los Angeles, home to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, according to The Express UK.

They are “in the early stages” of buying a mansion in the area, considered one of the most sought-after regions in the US.

Some of the world’s biggest stars call Malibu home, from Cher to Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Leonardo DiCaprio.

And it’s less than an hour away from central Los Angeles and Beverley Hills - which, as a source told the outlet, is one of its biggest selling points.

A rush-hour journey from the couple’s current estate in Montecito to LA can take more than three hours.

The source adds that another factor in the move could be Meghan’s recent move to be represented by LA agent Ari Emanuel, from William Morris Endeavour Talent Agency - WME.

The Duchess is reportedly seeking to expand her profile as a content creator, philanthropist and producer with Emanuel’s help in Hollywood.

“Harry and Meghan are reviewing their living options with Malibu being a place of interest,” the source claimed. “They have secretly visited the area a couple of times and have been out and about, looking at what’s there.”

Harry and Meghan pictured at their California home in February 2021. Photo / The Duke and Suchess of Sussex, Instagram

“And Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid.”

It’s not clear if the couple will sell their Montecito home or add to their property porfolio.

“The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME ... being close to Beverly Hills and LA where the deals are done is smart,” the source claimed.

Then there’s Malibu’s social scene, with studio executives, producers and Hollywood stars “getting deals done during dinner and beach parties”.

Meghan has several friends in the area, and the source says “Prince Harry and Meghan would be welcome at many major parties and would be desired guests” - despite earlier reports that several stars are “keeping their distance” from the pair, including their current high-profile neighbours Rob Lowe, Steven Spielberg and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Harry and Meghan will also have to decide where their children will go to school as Prince Archie turns 5 next year.

For many stars in the area, homeschooling is the norm, but Malibu also has several popular schools where it’s “not a big deal that A-listers’ children are all there together”, the source said.

Malibu is full of memories for Meghan, whose stepbrother Tom spoke out in 2019 about her connection to the region. She’s said to have made countless trips to The Will Rogers Beach near Malibu near her family home in Woodland Hills.

The Sussexes bought their estate in Montecito, a community in Santa Barbara, for £11.4 million (NZ$23m).

The lavish estate includes nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a gym, tennis court, games room and tea house.

It’s estimated if they put it back on the market, it could sell for up to £15.5 million (NZ$32m).