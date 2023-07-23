Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are lacking in celebrity friendships, New York Post reports. Photo / AP

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are lacking in celebrity friendships, New York Post reports. Photo / AP

It appears Hollywood is a lonely place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The former royals relocated to Montecito, California in 2020 and new reports have claimed it’s been a lonely time for the couple as many Hollywood stars are keeping their distance from the pair.

Speaking to the New York Post, a source said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are lacking any kind of relationship with their high profile neighbours including Steven Spielberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Rob Lowe as they are worried it could alienate them from the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Everyone’s got a movie to sell and a Broadway play they want to debut on screen in London or [London’s] West End and they know that Prince William and Kate — who are the biggest [celebrity] gets over there won’t show if they think someone is friends with Harry and Meghan,” NewsNation producer Paula Froelich told the outlet.

“My sources tell me it’s all about the money,” she said adding, “And the big power players in Hollywood aren’t jeopardising their business for Harry and Meghan.”

Confessing Hollywood celebrities are concerned the couple will share their secrets, Froelich said, “What if they dish on what’s in the refrigerator as well?” seemingly referencing the “black diamond mushroom chocolates” in Courtney Cox’s home Harry wrote about in his bombshell memoir Spare.

The Friends actress quickly denied providing the hallucinogenic drug and told Variety she “definitely” wasn’t passing them out to partygoers.

It comes after the Californian-based royals were noticeably absent from Oprah Winfrey’s 69th birthday in February.

Despite their bombshell interview with the popular talk show host in March 2021 after leaving the Royal family, the Sussexes were nowhere to be seen amongst major celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Sharon Stone.

They were also absent from their friend, Barack Obama’s 60th birthday celebrations in August 2021, months after their explosive interview.

Other snubs include a request they put into the White House asking for a seat on American’s Air Force One following the death and funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Daily Mail reported that while President Joe Biden and his wife Jill were returning to the US at the same time as the royals, a source said the request was denied because “it would have caused such a commotion, it would have strained relations with the palace and the new King”.