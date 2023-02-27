Courtney Cox made an unexpected cameo in Prince Harry's memoir Spare. Photo / File

Courteney Cox has finally opened up about her unexpected cameo in Prince Harry’s explosive memoir.

The Duke of Sussex revealed in Spare that he’d once spontaneously partied at the Friends star’s home, where he’d helped himself to a “box of black diamond mushroom chocolates” in her fridge that led to a wild, hallucinatory trip.

Fresh from unveiling her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, Cox, 58, confirmed to Variety that the royal had once stayed at her house for “a couple of days” – but denied she’d been the one offering up the mushrooms.

“He did stay here for a couple of days - probably two or three. He’s a really nice person,” she said.

“I haven’t read the book. I do want to hear it, because I’ve heard it’s really entertaining. But yes, it’s gotten back to me about it. I’m not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn’t passing them out.”

In Spare, Harry, 38, revealed that he’d been a “Friends fanatic” and had become engrossed in the series while dealing with mental health issues and panic attacks after his second tour of Afghanistan in 2013.

Courtney Cox was a surprise addition to Spare. Photo / AP

A few years later, during a trip to Los Angeles with a friend, he’d spontaneously crashed at Cox’s house while party-hopping.

“We went from the home of [my friend] Thomas’ girlfriend to the home of Courteney Cox. She was a friend of Thomas’ girlfriend, and had more room. Also, she was travelling, on a job, and didn’t mind if we crashed at her place,” Harry wrote. “No complaints from me. As a Friends fanatic, the idea of crashing at Monica’s was highly appealing. And amusing. But then … Courteney turned up. I was very confused. Was her job cancelled? I didn’t think it was my place to ask. More: Does this mean we have to leave?”

“She smiled. Of course not Harry. Plenty of room,” he said. “Great.”

Harry added that the actress had then invited more people over, sparking up another party.

He recalled his delight to meet the actor from the “Batman LEGO movie”, believed to be Will Arnett.

“Then, maybe to get rid of us, he led my mate and me to the fridge, from which he extracted a soft drink. While the door was open, we spotted a huge box of black diamond mushroom chocolates,” he wrote. “Somebody behind me said they were for everybody. Help yourself, boys. My mate and I grabbed several, gobbled them, washed them down with tequila.”

Later, Harry explained, he’d been using the bathroom when the mushrooms kicked in – and things got pretty weird.

“Beside the toilet was a round silver bin, the kind with a foot pedal to open the lid. I started at the bin. It started back. What - staring? I stepped on the pedal. A huge open grin,” he wrote.

“Now the loo became a head too. The bowl was its gaping me, the hinges of the seat were its piercing silver eyes. It said: Aaah.”

The story was one of many eyebrow-raising revelations in Harry’s memoir, including details of private clashes with Prince William, a story about losing his virginity, and recounting having a frostbitten penis while he attended William and Kate’s wedding.