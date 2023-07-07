Harry and his "band of brothers" at his wedding to Meghan Markle. Photo / Netflix

Prince Harry’s no-show at one of his closest friends’ weddings sheds light on the “sad situation” Prince Harry is in when it comes to his nearest and dearest back home, reports Daily Mail.

“We don’t know if Jack Mann’s become estranged from Harry or not, but in Harry’s memoirs, at the end he talks about how he was ‘chastised’ – in his words – after the interview by some of his closest friends,” shares Diary Editor Richard Eden on Palace Confidential. “He’s done a lot of damage to those old relationships.”

The Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English revealed that the fallout amongst his former group of pals has been immense.

“From what I hear there are a lot of people who are genuinely disgusted by what he’s done since leaving the Royal Family,” she said.

“They feel very hurt by some of the revelations that he’s made. As they were growing up William and Harry created a very close-knit circle of friends around each other.

“There was almost a kind of omertà between them. There are people who said ‘we’ve been very loyal to him over the years and we don’t feel that loyalty’s been repaid’.”

Prince Harry and Jack Mann play during day one of the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park on May 30, 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Harry stood tall next to Jack Mann as well as his other close friends in the “band of brothers” photo which was snapped at Windsor Castle on the night of the prince’s wedding.

Also in the picture, from left to right, are financier Adam Bidwell, PR guru Lord Vivian, car collector Henry Warhurst, nightclub owner Charlie Gilkes, Mann and Harry’s mentor and mate Mark Dyer.

After the Sussexes tied the knot, word got around that Mann was not only one of the ushers at his wedding, but was actually Harry’s “real” best man - not Prince William.

So fans were left befuddled when the Montecito royals didn’t return the favour and attend Mann’s wedding last week.

Mann, 40, wed osteopath Isabella Clark at St Peter’s church in Stutton, where some of the attendees included Harry’s pal Thomas van Straubenzee, who is Princess Charlotte’s godfather.

Prince William and Prince Harry talk with Thomas van Straubenzee after playing in the Audi Polo Challenge in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Van Straubenzee was joined by his wife, Lucy, an assistant head at Thomas’s - Princess Charlotte’s and Prince George’s former school.

While Harry and Mann have enjoyed a long friendship, meeting at Sandhurst where they were commissioned into the Blues and Royals, it is not clear as to where the two men find themselves now.



