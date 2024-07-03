Few details about the Sony Pictures Television produced show have been released to the public, including its name, however Daily Mail has reported it will be quite different to Prince Harry and Meghan’s six part documentary which aired in 2022.
Instead, the show is anticipated to follow Meghan’s lifestyle habits and cooking ventures, with a source telling the news outlet it will “celebrate the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship”.
Michael Steed, who worked on Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, is the director of the project - which was filmed in Montecito just 3km from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home - and the showrunner is Leah Hariton, who produced Selena Gomez’s Selena + Chef cookingshow on HBO.
Over the years, Meghan has been vocal about her love of cooking, from boasting about her Thanksgiving turkey on her now-defunct Instagram, to working with the Hubb Community Kitchen on a fundraising cookbook when she first joined the royal family.
Following the deal, they released a statement to the public saying, “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.
“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”
“By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024,” the bio for the account read, while a short video shared on the page’s story showed the mother of two picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen as Nancy Wilson’s song I Wish You Love plays in the background.
People magazine reported the name of the account is a nod to Santa Barbara, the town the Sussexes - including Prince Harry, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, reside in. The town is reportedly known as “American Riviera” for its “temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture”.
American Riviera Orchard will sell an array of homeware items. Kitchen necessities like tableware and drinkware are listed, as well as a range of preserved items like jams and spreads.