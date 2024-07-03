Over the years, Meghan has been vocal about her love of cooking, from boasting about her Thanksgiving turkey on her now-defunct Instagram, to working with the Hubb Community Kitchen on a fundraising cookbook when she first joined the royal family.

Meghan Markle has been filming on the project since April. Photo / AP

It is just one of two upcoming projects the couple have in the works with Netflix.

It comes just weeks after the former Suits actress sent her closest friends and family items from her new brand, American Riviera Orchard, which is seemingly related to her filming project.

The unnamed production is part of Harry and Meghan’s US$100 million (NZ$163m) Netflix deal which was made in 2020.

Following the deal, they released a statement to the public saying, “Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

“Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are working on two upcoming projects with Netflix. Photo / AP

It comes after Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand in March with the creation of a new Instagram page.

“By Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. Established 2024,” the bio for the account read, while a short video shared on the page’s story showed the mother of two picking flowers and cooking in a kitchen as Nancy Wilson’s song I Wish You Love plays in the background.

People magazine reported the name of the account is a nod to Santa Barbara, the town the Sussexes - including Prince Harry, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, reside in. The town is reportedly known as “American Riviera” for its “temperate climate and lush landscapes, as well as its robust food and wine culture”.

American Riviera Orchard will sell an array of homeware items. Kitchen necessities like tableware and drinkware are listed, as well as a range of preserved items like jams and spreads.



