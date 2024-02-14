Meghan Markle. Photo / Netflix

Meghan Markle has broken her silence after receiving fierce backlash over her new website sussex.com and “hypocritical” use of royal titles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched a new website to share their “personal updates”, describing it as a “one-stop shop” for information on their lives. It comes after the pair ditched their Archewell site.

The site’s homepage shows the pair smiling and looking upward with the lines: “The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”, while the About section declares the Sussexes are “shaping the future through business and philanthropy”.

It was designed by Article, a Canadian digital agency that Meghan previously used to build her lifestyle blog The Tig and Archewell.

The new site features an image of the couple.

However, she faced strong criticism for the rebrand and use of royal titles which was dubbed “pathetic” by royal experts.

“They have every right to use the coat of arms, but this involves using loopholes to effectively bring back Sussex Royal and exploit their royal status,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun.

“They have caused the family tremendous amounts of damage.”

Now, Markle has issued a statement, hitting back at the criticism.

“There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience.

“They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

Their latest move to rebrand as Sussex.com comes after the Queen banned the couple from using “Sussex Royal” following their decision to step away from royal duty four years ago.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the royal family attend events to mark the Centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018, in London, England.

However, the new site still links back to their old Sussex Royal website.

The couple’s use of the phrase “The Office of” - both typically used by the working members of the royal family, also raised a few eyebrows.

The site also contains long biographies of Harry and Meghan, who have children Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Harry’s says: “Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate and environmental campaigner. He has dedicated his adult life to advancing causes that he is passionate about and that advance permanent change for people and places.

“He served for 10 years in the British Armed Forces, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and an Apache helicopter pilot.

“After completing his military service, the duke founded the Invictus Games Foundation, a platform for wounded, injured and sick service personnel to engage in sport to aid their rehabilitation. The international event is a globally celebrated display of resilience, community and athleticism that has won acclaim for its impact in celebrating those that serve.”

The site also mentions Harry’s autobiography, Spare.

Speaking about the backlash, Fitzwilliams told the Sun that their only way to make money was by “using their royal links” for Netflix and book deals in which there were numerous attacks on the royal family.

The royal expert explained that they cannot “attack the royal family” now that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, and questioned the advice the couple have been receiving.

“It’s quite puzzling.”

Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the coffin rests in Westminster Hall. Photo / AP

The website also contains Markle’s biography, which says: “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures.

“She has been named one of the most influential women in the world in rankings including Time magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25.”

The site’s launch comes after rumours the couple were chasing a deal with Paramount Pictures, while their reported $160 million Netflix deal is drawing to a close in 2025.

Markle signed a new podcast deal with a female-founded company that wants to “make life suck less”.

The duchess, who produced one series of her podcast Archetypes for Spotify before parting ways with the company, has signed with Lemonada Media to develop and host a new series.

