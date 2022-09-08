The Archewell website usually links to the couple's controversial Archetypes podcast. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken their silence following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Blacking out the entirety of their Archewell website, the couple issued a joint statement simply reading: "In loving memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 1926-2022".

The website, which usually includes links to charitable organisations that the couple supports and other projects, is currently shut down - with only the black and white statement available.

The Archewell website also usually links to Archewell audio, the home of Meghan's controversial Archetypes podcast. However, this is also now inaccessible through the homepage.

It comes after Harry was seen arriving at Aberdeen airport 15 minutes after the Queen was reported to have passed away.

Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning that Her Majesty passed away peacefully with many news outlets reporting she was surrounded by her four children and Prince William.



However, the Daily Mail reported Harry was too late to be by his grandmother's side at the time of her death and only made it to Her Majesty's Balmoral estate nearly two hours after her death.

Flight data obtained by the outlet revealed the Duke of Sussex was still on the plane at the time of the monarch's death, with him landing 15 minutes later and officially leaving the airport at 7pm.

He was said to have arrived at the Balmoral estate at 7.52pm, while Her Majesty was reported to have died at 6.30pm UK time.

The Californian-based royal appeared visibly upset as he attempted to cover his face with his hand.

The 96-year-old Queen, who died peacefully at Balmoral early on Friday NZT, was the longest-serving monarch in the history of Britain and the Commonwealth, having acceded to the throne in 1952.

King Charles mourned the passing of his mother soon after her death was announced.

"The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother."

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



Members of the royal family had earlier rushed to be with her at Balmoral overnight and in a statement at 5.30am (NZT) on Friday, Buckingham Palace confirmed her death.

A fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, had earlier arrived at Balmoral Castle.

The plane carrying the royal party arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4pm on Thursday (3am Friday NZT) and arrived at the Queen's estate about an hour later. Prince Charles - now King Charles - along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, arrived at Balmoral Castle earlier on Thursday.

