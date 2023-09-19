The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke at the Invictus Games in Germany. Video / @bestofharryandm

In her final outing before heading back to the US, Meghan Markle visited a community cafe in Dusseldorf and surprised women and children in an unannounced appearance.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, was snapped and posted on the Instagram story of TrebeCafe, which supports homeless women and girls. The pictures showed the royal chatting to some of the community members, including a little girl.

“The young women were very surprised by the visit and the fact that a celebrity takes time to talk to them,” A TrebeCafe representative told People magazine. “The Duchess also joined in preparing lunch for the young women and their children. She was very open and approachable, and we are very thankful that we had the opportunity to welcome her.”

The former Suits actress visited the cafe after she and her husband, Prince Harry, attended the Invictus Games in the German city. The Duke of Sussex founded the games in 2014 for sick and injured service personnel and veterans.

Prince Harry arrived in Germany a few days before his wife to kick start the sporting event. Markle arrived for the festivities and joined her husband at the Family & Friends party on September 12. Meghan apologised in her unplanned speech for being a “little late for the party” and confessed that she had to get her kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, settled in before making the trip, reports Hello! magazine.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the Friends @ Home event at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

“Getting milkshakes, doing school drop-off and then I just landed a couple of hours ago,” she added. “I am thrilled that the first event that I can do with Invictus is here with all of you.”

The couple spent the next few days cheering from the sidelines and attending sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, volleyball and swimming.

The pair also celebrated Harry’s 39th birthday at the Games. The crowd at the volleyball game between Poland and Germany sang a rendition of Happy Birthday to him.

The Sussexes marked Harry’s big day with a visit to a brewery on September 14. The couple enjoyed traditional dishes such as weiner schnitzel, blood sausage and German sausages, and the restaurant dubbed the couple “very likable people” in an Instagram post.

To end their visit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the closing ceremony on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex was welcomed to the stage, where he gave a heartwarming speech to the competitors and spectators of the Games.

“We’ve all witnessed the true impact sport has had on your recovery. But you will never truly know the impact your actions this week have had on millions of people around the world,” the Prince said. “You have opened people’s hearts, through your vulnerability, through your resilience and your sheer abilities. You have shown us that joy can emerge from struggle.”



