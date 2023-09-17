Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the cycling at the Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle donned nearly half a million dollars worth of clothes and jewellery in just one day at the Invictus Games.

On her husband Prince Harry’s birthday, the former Suits actress changed outfits two times, sporting a mix of High Street finds and high-end pieces with mind-blowingly expensive accessories, reports the Daily Mail.

After wearing a budget J. Crew look at the beginning of the games, the Duchess of Sussex started flashing designer labels, wearing a £40 ($84) cream Zara playsuit matched with a £1,350 ($2,834) Celine blazer.

The royal looked effortless with loose waves, glamorous makeup and a pair of £595 ($1,249) Yves Saint Laurent black leather sandals.

She accessorised with a £600 ($1,259) olive green bag from Cesta Collective and £250 ($525) Krewe sunglasses.

What’s more, the Duchess added a pair of £400 ($840) Bottega Veneta Chain Hoop Earrings to her outfit, along with a £1000 ($2,099) Leo Zodiac Diamond Pendant from Brilliant Earth.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the cycling medal ceremony at the Cycling Track during day six of the Dusseldorf 2023 Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Eagle-eyed fans also pointed out Princess Diana ‘s £17,800 ($37,362) Cartier watch on Meghan’s wrist, along with a $62,000 ($105,067) Lorraine Schwartz pinky ring made with “diamonds gifted from the Middle East”, a $2,800 ($4,745) 1972 Shiffon and Co. tennis pinky ring and her £5,000 ($10,495) Cartier love bracelet.

The Duchess of Sussex then made her first outfit change of the day, changing into a sleek black dress and heading to a delegation for the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the True Patriot Love Reception at The Hilton during day six of the Dusseldorf 2023 Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan wore a £390 ($829) Toteme wool-blend dress, which she paired with £500 ($1,049) Dior black leather pumps.

The royal then swapped her Bottega Veneta earrings for £495 ($1,039) Pippa Small studs.

Later, Meghan changed into her third ensemble: a £1,033 ($2,168) Carolina Herrera denim panel dress matched with her previously worn Dior shoes.

She added a £2,062 ($4,328) Ariel Gordon necklace for the event.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the sitting volleyball final during day six of the Dusseldorf 2023 Invictus Games. Photo / Getty Images

Markle joined her husband Prince Harry in Dusseldorf to watch the Invictus Games, as well as celebrate his 39th birthday.

As the pair sat on the sidelines to watch Germany and Poland battle it out in volleyball, a massive crowd sang him Happy Birthday.

The jam-packed stadium first belted out a rendition of Happy Birthday in English before going on to sing the German version of the song - Zum Geburtstag viel Gluck.