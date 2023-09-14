The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke at the Invictus Games in Germany. Video / @bestofharryandm

Meghan Markle has finally joined her husband Prince Harry in Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games, and it’s the couple’s first official public engagement since May.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, travelled from California to Dusseldorf for the sporting event, just four days after it officially started.

Upon arriving, the former Suits actress immediately attended a welcome party for the family and friends of the Invictus Games athletes, before cheering on from the sidelines with her husband at the wheelchair basketball tournament and swimming finals.

However, observant fans of the royal have noted a glaring detail that is missing: the Duchess is still not wearing her three-stone engagement ring after months of going without it.

An insider told People that Meghan hasn’t been donning her wedding band as a loose setting meant the ring needed to be serviced.

After a difficult few months for the Montecito royals, who lost their lucrative Spotify contract after only one series and were dubbed “f***ing grifters” by one of the company’s executives, Meghan and Harry were seen packing on the PDA at the games, which the Duke of Sussex founded in 2014 for injured military veterans.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the wheelchair basketball preliminary match between Ukraine and Australia. Photo / Getty Images

While Meghan may be missing her US$300,0000 ($500,000) sparkler, she has made up for its absence with her designer wardrobe while at the games.

The royal wore a pair of US$1230 ($2076) sneakers from luxury French designer Hermès at the swimming finals and donned a pair of classic Chanel flat shoes, which cost US$2102, ($3548) courtside at the wheelchair basketball event.

Earlier in the week, Markle apologised for her tardiness while making an “off the cuff” speech at a welcome party for the Invictus Games, revealing that she needed to settle in the couple’s two kids Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

“Hi everybody. It is so special to be here and I’m sorry I’m a little late to the party,” she told the audience.

“Like so many of you, you know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created and Fisher House has created, and so I had to spend a little bit more time getting the little ones settled at home.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak on stage at the "Friends @ Home Event" at the Station Airport during day three of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023. Photo / Getty Images

“Three milkshakes and a school drop off and I just landed a couple of hours ago and I am thrilled that the first event I can do for Invictus is here with all of you.”

Meghan’s appearance at the games comes after her attendance at the event was questioned. The Duchess was set to speak at the closing ceremony on September 16, however her name was mysteriously taken off the media programme on the Invictus Games’ official website.

The London Times reported in August that Meghan was supposed to host a segment in tow with German TV presenter Hadnet Tesfai, however that announcement was removed from the schedule, with only Tesfai listed as host, according to German press.



