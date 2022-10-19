Meghan Markle's bombshell interview touched on her and Harry's current relationship with the Royal family. Photo / AP

Meghan Markle has alluded to the state of her and Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family in a bombshell interview.

Speaking to Variety in a feature interview titled Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down, the former Suits star touched on the current state of her and Harry’s relationship with the royal family, admitting it is “complicated”.

She said the days and weeks following the death of the Queen resulted in a “complicated” relationship between Harry and his family. However, she said he remains “ever optimistic”.

The Daily Mail reported the Duchess of Sussex told the magazine that the prince – despite looking heartbroken when he arrived at Balmoral - chose to look on the bright side after his grandmother’s death and told Meghan, “Now she’s [the Queen] reunited with her husband.”

Her Majesty and Prince Philip had been married for 74 years before the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April 2021 at 99.

The duchess also looked on the bright side and said, “There’s been such an outpouring of love and support. I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time. What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts.

She went on to pay tribute to the Queen who is a “shining example” of what female leadership looks like adding, “I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

Meghan Markle and the late Queen Elizabeth. Photo / AP

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

It comes after claims Prince William “can’t completely forgive” his brother following Harry’s decision to resign from royal duties in 2020.

Katie Nicholl, author of The New Royals – Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, recently told US Weekly said the decision had a “huge impact” on William and his wife, Kate, the Princess of Wales, which is yet to be resolved.

“It was very difficult for William, and I think that’s partly why this rift hasn’t been resolved, because, you know, William can’t completely forgive Harry for what he’s done.

“It had a huge impact on him, on Catherine, on their young family.” She added: “It put them in that prime sort of centre. It moved them centre stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been.

“I think William had always expected that he would have the support of his brother. And I think it wasn’t just that Harry had chosen to leave and to stand down. I think a lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his family, to his grandmother.”