Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Queen Elizabeth II attend a ceremony to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in Widnes, England. Photo / Max Mumby / Indigo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle has discussed the Queen’s death publicly for the first time in a new magazine interview.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke to magazine Variety about the “complicated time” for her and Harry following the monarch’s death last month.

She also paid tribute to Her Majesty, saying she was a “shining example” of female leadership.

The interview with the US publication also broached whether she was “snarky” in another sit down piece with a magazine earlier this year where the Duchess said “just by existing” the Sussexes ruffle the feathers of the Royal Family.

She also revealed the favourite fast food indulgence of the Duke of Sussex, that the couple were bringing their kids up to be “multidimensional” and that she “grew up as the smart one”.

Samantha Cohen (back, centre) with Meghan Markle and the Queen in 2018. Photo / AP

Queen ‘shining example of female leadership’

Variety journalist Matt Donnelly asked Meghan about the extraordinary events of last month when Meghan found herself in Britain as the Queen passed away.

“There’s been such an outpouring of love and support,” Meghan said.

“I’m really grateful that I was able to be with my husband to support him, especially during that time.

“What’s so beautiful is to look at the legacy that his grandmother was able to leave on so many fronts. Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like.

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.

“It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Inside Variety’s cover story with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex:



Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood https://t.co/YDDQTTNR7H pic.twitter.com/b1ucIdU1eg — Variety (@Variety) October 19, 2022





Meghan was also asked if she had any thoughts about her relationship with the Queen following her passing.

“I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate,” Meghan said.

“And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family.”

She added that the Queen’s death had given her and Harry some perspective about where they wanted to focus their energy on.

“Right now, we feel energised and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward,” she said.

The story of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paints Markle as the villain. Photo / AP





An upcoming Netflix documentary about her and Harry’s lives has proved controversial in recent days after the streaming service’s new series of The Crown was accused of fabricating hurtful stories about members of the Royal Family, including Prince Philip and Charles.

The Duchess said she was “nice to be able to trust someone with our story … even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it”.

She added that while Harry had never worked in the entertainment industry before, her time on the set of Suits was proving valuable.

“For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view,” she said. “That’s been really fun.”

However, when asked if she would ever get back into acting, Meghan said: “No. I’m done.

“I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

As for the projects she and her husband might work on, she said “people love love” which was the “baseline” of the shows they wanted to do.

“For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun!

“It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. I’ve probably watched When Harry Met Sally a million times. need to see those again.

Patrick J Adams and Meghan Markle in a promotional shot for Suits. Photo / Nigel Parry, USA Network





‘Snarky’ interview

The Duchess was asked about the reaction to her recent interview with New York’s The Cut magazine which “some found to be snarky”.

In that interview, Meghan said that “just by existing” she and Prince Harry were “upsetting the dynamic” of the Royal Family. She also said that the Prince had “lost” his father King Charles and spoke of how someone told her that her wedding was celebrated in South Africa “the same we did when (anti-apartheid leader and later President Nelson) Mandela was freed from prison”.

She said she had now “had some time to reflect on” the New York story.

“Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that’s how I move in the world. I have to remember that I don’t ever want to become so jaded that that piece of me goes away. So despite any of those things? Onward. I can survive it.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been taking regular digs at the royals for months. Photo / AP

I grew up ‘the smart one’

Discussing a recent interview she did with socialite Paris Hilton on her Archetypes podcast, Meghan said it was the most challenging she had done so far on the show.

“I didn’t grow up pretty. I grew up as the smart one. So much of what I ended up thinking about, when I thought about Paris, was envy and judgment — two of the most dangerous things,” she told Variety.

“But then you hear about her trauma and her life and her buying into this persona. Ultimately, I told her, ‘I’m really sorry that I judged you’”.

Archie and Lilibet are entitled to prince and princess titles now that their grandfather is the King. Photo / Twitter

‘Multidimensional’ kids

Turning to the couple’s children – Archie and Lilibet – Meghan talked about how they were bringing the pair up.

“I want them to be able to carve out their own path.

“We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people.

“That’s who our kids are.”

Baldwin Park in California was the home of the world's first fast-food outlet, an In-N-Out burger franchise, in 1948. Photo / Creative Commons image

Harry’s favourite fast food

While her husband may have dined on the finest cuisine served in the most luxurious palaces, Meghan said his food indulgence was more pedestrian.

Harry couldn’t resist a meal from an iconic California takeaway chain.

“My husband’s favourite is In-N-Out (Burger). There’s one at the halfway point between LA. and our neck of the woods.

“It’s really fun to go through the drive-through and surprise them. They know our order.”

If you’re travelling between Montecito and Los Angeles and pass one of the three In-N-Outs on highway 101, you never know who will be in the queue with you.