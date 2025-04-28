“It’s for them to be able to look back and go, ‘gosh, she has loved us so much’. And that is I think the best part about being a mum.

“It’s not about the grandeur of the gesture, it’s about I see you, I’m nurturing you and I see you so deeply. And I’m just so proud of them.”

As she wiped away tears, Meghan joked: “I wasn’t expecting that one … This is why it’s nice to have no makeup on.”

The Duchess also gushed over her marriage to Prince Harry and praised him for supporting her as she launched her multiple businesses recently.

“H, that man loves me so much and you know, look what we’ve built, we’ve built. We have built a beautiful life and we have two healthy, beautiful children,” she said.

“I always think about it, when you get the end of Super Mario Bros, the final level and what’s the goal in Super Mario.

“It’s to slay the dragons and save the princess. And that’s my husband, he’s just out there and constantly doing whatever he can to make sure our family is safe and protected and that we are uplifted – and still make time for date nights.”

Elsewhere during the chat, Meghan giggled as she described him as “a fox” and “very handsome”.

She insisted they are now more in a “honeymoon” phase than ever before, describing how they were forced to go “into the trenches” when they began dating back in 2016.

“You have to imagine, at the beginning it’s all butterflies – but then we immediately went into the trenches together,” Meghan explained.

“Right out of the gate, like six months into dating. So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way. And that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now.”

Meanwhile, off the back of Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, in early 2023, there’s been plenty of speculation about whether Meghan would follow suit with her own tell-all.

She previously published a children’s story, The Bench, and told Lima she would “for sure” consider writing another book: “And then, you know, I think people are often curious if I’m going to write a memoir, but I’ve got a lot more life to live before I’m there.”

Meghan’s first podcast guest appearance comes off the back of a busy few months during which she’s launched her Netflix series With Love Meghan, her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast, and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.