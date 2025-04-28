In the next clip, as the pot bubbled away, she asked: “What do we think, Lili?”

The clip then showed Lili’s arm with a spoon, and the tot replied in an American accent: “I think it’s beautiful.”

Meghan, who with Harry left Britain for California in 2020, recently admitted she is now the “happiest [she’s] ever been” in her life.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been,” she said at the TIME100 Summit in New York.

“To have a partner and a husband who is so supportive and have healthy kids who are so joyful ... I never would have imagined at this point I would feel so happy and grateful, and I really do.”

The 43-year-old duchess also revealed how she deals with criticism of herself and her family, explaining she has “made a very, very conscious effort to create boundaries for myself and for my mental health, for my well-being and certainly to role model that as well for my children”.

She also opened up about her approach to parenting.

“I’m conscious of not just raising a very strong and confident young woman, but also having a son. I think it’s just as paramount of importance for young men to be raised with a confidence and sense of self that is going to empower the women around them too.

“It starts with whatever is going on internally. When I am able to not even just tune out whatever that noise is, [but] to really not give it any credence, that has become so much a part of my day-to-day life.”

The duchess’ approach means she can be “late on the boat” to some issues.

“Things will get brought to my attention on a need-to-know basis outside of that. That’s part of what I find to bring me peace. It also helps me have very, very strategic focus on the intention of the products, the creative, the producer work that we’re doing that I want to bring to the table.”