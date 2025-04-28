The daughter of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, thinks her mother makes “beautiful” jam.
The former Suits star shared a glimpse of her “cosy family weekend” on her Instagram story at the weekend, and though she didn’t show their faces, the voices of the children she shares with Prince Harry – Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3 – could be heard in two separate clips.
After sharing a photo of a bunch of carrots and some flowers, Meghan posted footage of fish in a pond being fed.
Archie’s voice could be heard saying: “Mama, watch this.”
Meghan then shared a video of her making jam, boiling strawberries, sugar, and other ingredients in a pot.