“Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day.”

Meghan also shared two photos of herself, as a toddler and as an adult, with her mother, Doria Ragland, plus a snap of herself and Harry on a beach.

It comes days after the release of Meghan’s Netflix series.

Harry, Archie and Lilibet would visit Meghan on set amid filming the show, a crew member told People magazine.

“Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super-polite and friendly. But it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine,” they said.

“We would give them [Archie and Lilibet] headphones, so they could listen to audio.”

It’s not until the final episode in the series that Harry makes an appearance, during an outdoor brunch attended by several of Meghan’s close friends and family members.

With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season and due to be broadcast in the autumn – spring in New Zealand.

Content for the second series was filmed weeks after the first series wrapped, according to the Daily Telegraph UK.

Meghan confirmed the news on her Instagram page, writing, “I’m thrilled to share that season 2 of With Love, Meghan is coming!”