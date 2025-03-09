Advertisement
Meghan shares sweet unseen photo of Prince Harry and Princess Lilibet on International Women’s Day

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Sussexes' new Christmas card included a rare photo of their children, Archie and Lilibet. Photo / Getty Images, @scobie

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is back in the spotlight with her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan and back on Instagram sharing snippets of her life in California.

Now, she’s shared a rare photo of her husband, Prince Harry, 40, and their daughter, Princess Lilibet, 3, to mark International Women’s Day.

In the sweet snap, Harry and Lilibet are pictured on a boat, with the 3-year-old’s face turned away from the camera and her dad in a backwards cap and sunglasses kissing her head.

Prince Harry pictured with his daughter, Princess Lilibet. Photo / @meghan
Meghan, 43, who also shares 5-year-old son Prince Archie with Harry, wrote in the caption, “Happy International Women’s Day!

“Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day.”

Meghan also shared two photos of herself, as a toddler and as an adult, with her mother, Doria Ragland, plus a snap of herself and Harry on a beach.

It comes days after the release of Meghan’s Netflix series.

Harry, Archie and Lilibet would visit Meghan on set amid filming the show, a crew member told People magazine.

“Whenever Harry visited set, he was always super-polite and friendly. But it was clear he wanted this to be Meghan’s moment to shine,” they said.

“We would give them [Archie and Lilibet] headphones, so they could listen to audio.”

It’s not until the final episode in the series that Harry makes an appearance, during an outdoor brunch attended by several of Meghan’s close friends and family members.

With Love, Meghan has been renewed for a second season and due to be broadcast in the autumn – spring in New Zealand.

Content for the second series was filmed weeks after the first series wrapped, according to the Daily Telegraph UK.

Meghan confirmed the news on her Instagram page, writing, “I’m thrilled to share that season 2 of With Love, Meghan is coming!”

