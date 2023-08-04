Meghan Markle may be preparing to reappear on social media. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle may finally be back on Instagram, a year after teasing her return to the social media app.

Amid rumours she’s preparing for a career relaunch, her secret new Instagram account has reportedly appeared.

According to Page Six, the handle @meghan was created in August last year before the launch of her Spotify podcast Archetypes, which has since been canned.

Is this Meghan Markle's new Instagram profile? Photo / Instagram

The account, featuring a profile photo of pink flowers, already has 42,900 followers, although nothing has yet been posted.

Sources told Page Six, “Meghan was set to go live on Insta, but changed her mind shortly before she launched her Archetypes podcast, so it’s just sitting there now ... Meghan really did want to get back on Instagram.”

If Meghan is back on Instagram, it comes as no surprise. Before she met Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex had three million followers on Instagram and ran a lifestyle blog, The Tig.

But before her wedding to the Prince in 2018, she deleted her personal social media accounts.

Harry and Meghan launched their own Instagram page Sussex Royal in April 2019, gaining a million followers within hours of its creation.

Following their move to the US in March 2020 and rift with the royal family, the couple stopped posting on the account.

It comes after Meghan teased her return in an interview with The Cut last year, asking, “Do you want to know a secret?” and admitting she was “getting back … on Instagram.”

Deleting her social media before joining the royal family had been a “huge adjustment”, she revealed, “to go from that autonomy to a different life”.

Meghan is reportedly seeking to relaunch her career in Hollywood, having signed with elite talent agency WME.

The MailOnline reports she is now seeking to work on a “string of commercial endorsements in fields meaningful to her, such as food, wellness, fashion and therapy”.

The telling comments came towards the end of Meghan's interview with the magazine. Photo / The Cut

The Sussexes have had a difficult few months, experiencing what one source told People was “growing pains” in their individual careers.

The insider also revealed what went wrong with the couple’s multimillion-dollar Spotify deal, which collapsed earlier this year.

They claimed the pair were forced to deal with “red tape” for months after signing the contract in late 2020.

“They were given no formal lay of the land to kick things off, so they were already on unsteady footing even before the ink was dry,” the insider revealed, adding that they did “have a lot of ideas and did pitch them”, but that “things moved very slowly on both ends”.

News that the Sussexes’ Spotify deal was over came in a joint statement from the couple and the streaming giant in June.