Meghan doing Reiki on Archie to cure 'genetic pain', source claims

Prince Harry spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family's attitudes to the subject. Video / Apple TV

Prince Harry spoke extensively about his struggles with mental health and his disconnect with his family's attitudes to the subject. Video / Apple TV

Meghan Markle has turned to alternative therapies, choosing Reiki to heal her family from "genetic pain", a source close to the Sussexes has revealed.

The duchess reportedly uses the touch-based technique on herself, her son Archie, and the family dog.

The insider told the Daily Mail: "Meghan is the one who introduced Harry to the term ancestral healing. She said she learned about generational trauma from her mom, who started taking her to weekly services at Agape International and credits its founder Michael Beckwith for teaching her about spirituality."

The Agape International Spiritual Centre is a new-age spiritualist centre in Beverley Hills.

Meghan reportedly uses Reiki on Archie (pictured). Photo / Getty

The source said both the duke and duchess carried "genetic baggage" and need to "break the cycle".

"Meghan said both she and Harry come from a long lineage of pain and suffering.

"Meghan is also a big advocate of tapping therapy and is convinced that tapping has helped both her and Harry release negative patterns imprinted on their DNA from past generations - generations going all the way back to even the darkest of times including slavery, war, you name it," the insider told the Mail.

"Meghan also does Reiki on herself, and even on Archie and her dogs to help them feel more balanced and relaxed."

Practitioners of tapping, or Emotional Freedom Technique, believe it can relieve anxiety and emotional pain by tapping on pressure points.

Reiki, based on the concept of the life force or "qi", involves using touch to manipulate the body's "energy fields".

Both therapies have been described by scholars as pseudoscience.

'Genetic pain'

Prince Harry has spoken about his "genetic pain". Photo / Getty Images

Earlier this month, Prince Harry appeared on an episode of actor Dax Shepard's podcast Armchair Expert to discuss mental health.

He said he wanted to "break the cycle" of "genetic pain" and appeared to condemn his father Prince Charles' parenting style.

"He's treated me the way that he was treated ... There's a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway. Isn't life about breaking the cycle? There's no blame.

"When it comes to parenting, if I've experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I'm going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don't pass it on."