Photos show huge flaw in Prince Harry's claims he was neglected during childhood

Prince Harry's claims Charles never took him for bike rides as a child have been debunked by old photos. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry's wild claims about his unhappy childhood have been making headlines since his bombshell Oprah interview.

But now old photos have resurfaced that debunk his claims, reports the Sun.

When he and wife Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah Winfrey in March, Harry claimed all he wanted for his family was "to have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and go for walks as a family and with the dogs".

"All of these things are just – I guess the highlight for me is sticking him on the back of a bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides which is something I was never able to do when I was young.

"I can seat him on the back and he's got his arms out and he's like, 'Woah'."

But now unearthed photos have revealed several occasions Harry, now 36, went on bike rides with his dad.

One snap taken at Sandringham in 1990 shows a young Harry on a seat on the back of Prince Charles' bike, as older brother William pedals beside them.

And in another black and white photo, Charles can be seen towing Harry in a cart attached to the back of his bike near Balmoral Castle.

Charles, Harry and William were often snapped riding bikes together at Sandringham. Photo / Getty Images

The revelation comes after Harry's insistence that the Oprah interview was done as "compassionately" as possible, to ensure there could be reconciliation with the rest of the royals.

"I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing," he said.

"The interview was about being real, being authentic, and hopefully sharing an experience that we know is relatable to people around the world, despite our unique privileged position."

Prince Harry said all he wanted to do was to be able to give Archie the childhood he never had. Photo / Getty Images

Harry claimed that he felt the need to step away from royal life as he was "controlled through fear" and forbidden from speaking about his "trauma".

The Duke of Sussex also claimed he had been neglected by his family. He opened up about his struggles with mental health and claimed his father Charles left him to "suffer" and "totally neglected" his mental wellbeing.

Harry also spoke out about his wife Meghan's mental health struggles, blaming the palace for making her "cry into her pillow" at night after the couple recorded the Oprah interview earlier this year.