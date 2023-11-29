Hospital scans revealed a man had chopsticks stuck inside his head.

A man in Vietnam who had been suffering severe headaches for five months was left stunned after X-rays revealed he had a pair of chopsticks lodged in his skull.

A 35-year-old man presented at Cuba Friendship Hospital in Dong Hoi on November 25 with a headache, fluid discharge and fluid loss.

After doctors were told he had been experiencing severe pain for five months, they conducted CT scans that revealed the man suffered a rare but possible life-threatening neurological condition that is brought on by dangerous increases in intracranial pressure.

But subsequent examinations showed what was really causing the issue: A pair of chopsticks lodged in his skull that penetrated up his nose and into his brain.

The broken chopsticks can be seen in the 3D rendered CT scan and they had been lodged in his brain from his nose.

Initially, he was confused at how they got there, until he remembered about a drunken night while drinking in Vietnam.

He claimed he got into a brawl where someone stabbed his face with an unknown object.

However, when he reported to hospital following the incident, doctors couldn’t find any chopsticks or abnormalities with his nose or face.

The offending chopsticks.

The patient was left bemused at how he could have been stabbed up the nose and not noticed until now.

Surgeons operated using microsurgery to seal the fistula — an abnormal connection between the artery and vein in brain and spinal cord tissue.

The patient is reportedly in a stable condition and is awaiting discharge from the hospital.



