There has been mounting speculation over Kate’s condition recently.

The hospital where Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January has reportedly been the subject of a security breach after staff were accused of trying to access her private medical records.

Senior staff at The London Clinic are investigating amid claims at least one staff member tried to get hold of the princess’s medical notes, according to the Daily Mail.

An insider told the Mirror that the incident was a “major security breach” and “incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the royal family”.

“Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation,” the source continued.

“The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.”

It comes amid growing speculation about Kate’s condition after Kensington Palace said she would be off work until after Easter.

However, Kate was spotted out in public for the first time yesterday, walking with Prince William and visiting a farm shop near their Berkshire home.

The princess, 42, also watched her children play sports with their friends on Sunday, according to The Sun.

One person told the paper Kate seemed “happy, relaxed and healthy”, a claim which, if correct, should quell concerns about the state of her health after she underwent major abdominal surgery two months ago.

After she spent some time watching her children playing sports, it was reported onlookers saw her stop at her favourite farm shop, located a short distance from the royal couple’s home, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor.

Kate’s absence from the public eye also sparked bizarre speculation that she and her husband could be headed for a divorce, with claims Prince William once had an affair with family friend Lady Rose Hanbury resurfacing online.

Hanbury, who is married to David Cholmondeley and shares three children with him, spoke via her lawyers over the weekend as royal watchers continued to theorise about the Princess of Wales’ recovery and the state of her marriage.

Her legal team told Business Insider that the rumours of an affair with the prince “are completely false”.

The speculation can be traced back to 2019, but Kate’s absence from royal duties following planned abdominal surgery has revived rumours about her marriage to Prince William, with whom she shares children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



