Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
LifestyleUpdated

Kyle MacDonald: I can't focus on my work, do I have ADHD?

By Kyle MacDonald
3 mins to read
A lack of focus can be caused by many factors including stress, fatigue and burnout. Photo/123rf

A lack of focus can be caused by many factors including stress, fatigue and burnout. Photo/123rf

Q: I feel like my ability to focus on work has really deteriorated. I was much better able to concentrate when working from home during lockdowns, but since going back to the office, I

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.