Kmart shopper discovers popular stand mixer can only be used for seven minutes

A Kmart shopper has been left confused after discovering her new stand mixer can only be used for seven minutes at a time.

The woman, from Melbourne, noticed while reading the instructions of her mixer it has a maximum usage time of seven minutes, before needing to "rest" for 20 minutes.

"Purchased the $65 bench mixer today and while reading the instruction booklet noticed that it can't mix for longer than seven minutes before it needs a 20-minute rest," she wrote on Facebook.

"Failure to follow the instructions will cause electronic motor burnout," the instruction manual warns.

"My pavlova recipe needs a non-stop 15 minute mixing time on fast speed," the woman wrote, confused.

The Melbourne woman was confused at the instructions. Photo / Facebook

The Kmart website includes a description for the seven-speed bench top mixer, which says it can "whip up mixes for cakes, pastries and make fluffy doughs for bread".

But the manual warns "the maximum continuous operation time is 7 minutes. Allow it to rest for at least 20 minutes before using it again.

"Failure to follow the above instructions will cause electric motor burnout."

On the woman's Facebook post dozens of commenters urged her to return the product and called the instructions "ridiculous", according to the Daily Mail.

"I wouldn't risk it. If you're planning on using it lots with similar recipes that require a long time of mixing, invest in one that are more reputable higher quality brands," one woman advised.

"Yeah I'd return that … just to get a decent buttercream you need to beat your butter for 15 to 20 minutes before adding icing sugar," another said.

However, some insisted they used the mixer well beyond seven minutes and never had any issues.

"I have had this one for over a year now, use it three to four times a week for definitely more than seven minutes and it still works a treat for the price," one person wrote.