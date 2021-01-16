Duke of Sussex 'heartbroken' by situation with family, says source

It is understood there was deep concern in palace circles about Tom Bradby's 2019 documentary. Photo / File

A close friend of Prince Harry says he is 'heartbroken' over his feud with the Royal Family.

Speaking to Alan Titchmarsh, documentary maker Tom Bradby said it has been a 'painful' year for the Prince, mentioning, there are still 'a lot of hurt feelings on all sides'.

However, he is adamant the Harry and Meghan are 'pretty happy' with their life in the United States.

Bradby has known the Prince since he was a teenager.

He filmed a documentary while Harry and Meghan were on their 2019 tour of Africa and also attended the couple's wedding in 2018.

When asked whether he thinks Harry and Meghan seem any happier in California, Bradby said reports that the prince was missing his old life were untrue.

Bradby confirmed 'Megxit' had been an emotional experience for all parties involved.

"I think they are feeling better, yes. I mean there has been a huge amount that has happened over the last year that I can't talk about and I don't want to talk about, and an awful lot of what has been said is kind of not accurate and not right,' he said."

"So are they unhappy? No, I think they are content, the things they are doing they are quite excited by.

"I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don't necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true."

When asked about Harry and William's relationship, he said "To some extent, I felt a little bit caught in the middle of them with that [2019] documentary, which is a deeply uncomfortable place to be".

"And that is, in a way, why I am always reluctant to say anything more because I don't want to make anything worse or get in between anything or anything like that.

"But are they unhappy out there? No, I don't think that's right, I think they are pretty happy actually, but I think they wrestle with their position in life, I think they all do. I think William does too, I don't think he finds it easy."

Harry isn't the only Prince Bradby has a friendship with as he and William have become close over the years.

Bradby was even chosen to conduct his and Kate's first joint interview after announcing their engagement in 2010.

During his interview, Bradby also mentions many people want the couple to be happy and at peace'.

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok ... it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."



The whole thing has just been incredibly painful, that is obvious to everyone. It is painful all round, painful for everyone, difficult to manage.

"Effectively they have just decided to completely leave the Royal Family, that has never been done. You could go back to the Duke of Windsor, but that was in very different circumstances.

"It's never been done voluntarily before and no one still is absolutely clear how it is going to work.

'There are still a lot of hurt feelings on all sides and it's very difficult. And I agree with you, I think the public desperately wants them to be okay and everyone to be happy, and clearly that hasn't been the situation over the past year. It is not a very easy or comfortable situation."