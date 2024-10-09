Pūhoro is a traditional tā moko design on the thighs and buttocks.
Tā moko is a centuries-old tradition used to tell the wearer’s story through visual symbols and holds deep cultural significance.
Tā moko is worn on the face and body, but facial tattoos differ between men and women: men receive moko kanohi either on the entire face or the lower half, while women wear moko kauae on the chin, or sometimes the chin and lips.
Clarkson debuted her moko kauae in April, telling 1News she was on a journey to reclaim her Māori heritage. The former netball player has become the first member of her family to wear moko kauae since her great-grandmother, she said at the time.
“I’d love to tell that confused little kid and her older teenage self: one day you will love yourself. That feeling you get when you stand on stage proudly wearing your kapa haka kākahu, belting out waiata, that feeling of pride and belonging, that will remain with you.”
Allan served as an MP for the Labour Party between 2017 and 2023.