Graham Tipene: The tā moko artist putting a Māori mark on Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland

Kim Knight
By
12 mins to read
Graham Tipene's work on display at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki. Video / Supplied

Two days after Graham Tipene received his own tā moko, he went to the podiatrist.

He entered the waiting room and there was an audible gasp. Tipene took a seat, picked up a newspaper, and

