An Army spokesman toldthe Telegraph: “Whilst every effort is made to ensure public safety, horses may bite or kick. We continue to remind the public to adhere to the very clear warning signs and maintain a safe distance.”
A Westminster City Council spokesman said that the council was “very supportive of the British Army’s efforts to keep people safe when they visit our city”.
They added: “While Horse Guards Parade is a popular tourist destination, the Royal Horse Guards are performing important duties and tourists are warned clearly about the dangers of getting too close.”