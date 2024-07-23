Members of the King’s Guard are generally not allowed to interact with the public while on duty.

However, the guard is seen in the footage gesturing to the cameraman with his sword before asking if he can go and fetch a nearby police officer to assist.

Two officers then attend to the injured woman as other tourists continue to crowd around the horse and its rider.

The video, taken by an onlooker, suggests that in the moments before the incident the animal had been growing increasingly agitated as tourists approached to take photographs.

Only seconds before another woman was also nearly nipped by the horse.

The woman appeared to fade in and out of consciousness after the event. Photo / X

Previous incidents

It is not the first time a King’s Guard horse has bitten someone. Similar incidents have been caught on camera before, including earlier this year in January and May.

Last month a woman was also thrown to the floor face-first after being pushed by one of the horses while she was posing for a photograph.

The King’s Guard is made up of elite serving soldiers who guard Buckingham Palace and St James’s Palace day and night.

They are generally known not to lose their composure while on duty but may shout at members of the public if they get too close while posing for pictures.

The Changing of the Guard takes place at 11am every day in early summer and four times per week at other times of the year.

Tourist gets headbutted and thrown to the floor after standing next to a Kings Guard horsemen.



Tourists are warned not to get close to the horses or guards with a nearby sign reading ‘Beware. Horse may kick or bite. Don’t touch the reigns. Thank you.’ pic.twitter.com/USdXsOGCHH — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 23, 2024

An Army spokesman told the Telegraph: “Whilst every effort is made to ensure public safety, horses may bite or kick. We continue to remind the public to adhere to the very clear warning signs and maintain a safe distance.”

A Westminster City Council spokesman said that the council was “very supportive of the British Army’s efforts to keep people safe when they visit our city”.

They added: “While Horse Guards Parade is a popular tourist destination, the Royal Horse Guards are performing important duties and tourists are warned clearly about the dangers of getting too close.”