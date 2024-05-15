Georgia Laurie punched a crocodile on the nose, as she fought to save her twin sister. Photo / Getty Images

Georgia Laurie is among nine people to feature on the first civilian gallantry list for rescuing her sister, Melissa, in a Mexico attack.

A woman who repeatedly punched a crocodile on the nose, as she fought to save her twin sister from an attack, is among nine people to feature on the King’s first civilian gallantry list.

Georgia Laurie, 31, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, managed to rescue her sister, Melissa, during the incident in June 2021, when a guide wrongly informed them that they could safely swim in a river in Puerto Escondido, Mexico.

Laurie will be awarded the King’s Gallantry Medal for her efforts.

Two paramedics, who used their ambulance to stop an intoxicated driver speeding down a motorway in the wrong direction, are among others to be honoured for demonstrating “unwavering bravery” by putting themselves in danger to protect others.

Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, said: “It is impossible not to be moved by the stories of those receiving the gallantry awards today. Their acts of bravery have saved lives in impossible circumstances.

“I commend them on what they have done and congratulate them for receiving this honour.”

Melissa Laurie was snatched by a crocodile, just as she was getting out of the Manialtepec Lagoon – prompting her sister to jump into the water to find her floating unconscious and face down on the surface.

The crocodile returned and attacked again, biting Melissa and dragging her away. Georgia fought it by punching it on the nose, while ensuring her sister’s head stayed above water with her other hand.

This deterred the crocodile, leaving Georgia able to drag her sister to a more secluded area to attend to her wounds. However, the crocodile returned for a final attack. As it “death-rolled” Melissa, Georgia punched the crocodile again, to release her from its jaws.

Melissa was put into a medically induced coma but ultimately survived, after suffering an open fracture to her wrist, severe puncture wounds to the abdomen and many injuries to her leg and foot.

Meanwhile, Stacey Farrington and her paramedic partner, Jake Walker, who used their ambulance to stop a speeding car from travelling the wrong way on a motorway, have also been awarded the medal.

The pair were on the M6, en route to a job in November 2021, when they heard a warning on the radio that someone was driving in the fast lane towards them. When they saw the car in the distance, they pulled out in front of the car and turned on their lights and sirens to try to get the driver’s attention – before using their ambulance to stop the car to protect others.

The car ploughed into their ambulance head-on and at high speed but, luckily, Farrington and Walker sustained only minor injuries and managed to climb out of their vehicle to treat the driver of the incoming car, who was heavily intoxicated.

PC Steven Denniss will also receive the medal, after spotting a murder suspect while out walking his dog and detaining him single-handedly, with no protective equipment, until colleagues arrived.

The off-duty police officer was stabbed twice by Daniel Boulton, who was wanted for the murder of his former girlfriend Bethany Vincent, 26, and her 9-year-old son Darren Henson the previous evening.

Boulton led police on a 24-hour manhunt after the murders in Louth, Lincolnshire, on May 31 2021. He was jailed for a minimum of 40 years in 2022.

Others who will receive the medal are Lawrie Elsdon-Dew, who protected others during a nine-day siege during fierce fighting outside the British embassy in Sudan, in April 2023 and PC Rowland Printer, who confronted an armed assailant during a shooting in Plymouth, in August 2021.

Meanwhile, three people have been awarded the King’s commendation for bravery, including Stephen Ellison, who rescued a stranger from a river in Chongqing, China in November 2020.

Chhaganlal Jagati is commended for staying with a disabled grandmother as he helped to rescue several people from a burning hotel during wildfires in Mati, Greece, in July 2018 – and Paul Martin is recognised for intervening in a knife attack at a neighbour’s house on April 14, 2021.

The medal is awarded annually for acts of exemplary bravery and members of the public can nominate individuals who have saved the lives of others. Nominations are assessed by the George Cross Committee before the awards are approved by the sovereign.

‌This year’s list is the first to be approved by the King.

King’s Gallantry Medal

PC Steven Denniss, Lincolnshire Police, for apprehending a double murder suspect while off-duty in Louth, Lincolnshire, on June 1, 2021.

Lawrie Elsdon-Dew, for protecting others during a nine-day siege involving fierce fighting outside the Sudan Embassy, in April 2023.

Stacey Farrington and Jake Walker, for their actions stopping a speeding car from travelling the wrong way on a motorway, on November 8, 2021.

Georgia Laurie, for saving her sister from a crocodile attack while on an excursion in Puerto Escondido, Mexico, on June 6, 2021.

PC Rowland Printer, for confronting an armed assailant during a shooting in Plymouth, on August 12, 2021.

King’s Commendation for Bravery

Stephen Ellison, for rescuing a stranger from a river in Chongqing, China in November 2020.

‌Chhaganlal Jagati, who stayed with a disabled grandmother as he helped to rescue a number of people from a burning hotel during wildfires in Mati, Greece, in July 2018.

‌Paul Martin, for intervening in a knife attack at a neighbour’s house on April 14, 2021.