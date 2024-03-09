The 'Elizabeth emblem' is set to be bestowed on public servants by the monarch, currently King Charles III. Photo / Karwai Tang

The 'Elizabeth emblem' is set to be bestowed on public servants by the monarch, currently King Charles III. Photo / Karwai Tang

An Elizabeth emblem has been created to commemorate public servants who have died in the line of duty.

The award is considered the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross, which recognises members of the Armed Forces who have died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

It will be conferred on the bereaved families of police officers, firefighters and other emergency workers and public servants by the King.

In late 2020, Elizabeth II indicated her agreement with the concept and it was signed off by her son, Charles, 75, earlier this year.

Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, said: “We will not forget those who died in our service.

“The Elizabeth Emblem will bring the nation together to honour the dedication and commitment of these exceptional public servants who have given their lives in service of the United Kingdom.”

Next of kin

The design of the emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, surrounding the Tudor Crown.

From today, family members of public servants who die in service will be recognised by a new emblem

https://t.co/dZOEg3b1NM pic.twitter.com/kJQ1FhiGmc — Cabinet Office (@cabinetofficeuk) March 9, 2024

It is inscribed with the words “For A Life Given In Service”, and will have the name of the person commemorated inscribed on the reverse. It will also include a pin so that it can be worn by their next of kin.

Like the Elizabeth Cross, which was created in 2009, relatives of those who have died since 1948 will be eligible to apply. Full eligibility criteria will be published by the Cabinet Office on March 9.

Nominations will be reviewed by the George Cross Committee before its recommendations are put to the King via the Prime Minister.

Recipients will receive their award from a senior representative such as a chief constable, chief fire officer or His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant.

National recognition

The announcement will be welcomed by campaigners who have long fought for national recognition for their loved ones.

Bryn Hughes, whose daughter PC Nicola Hughes was killed alongside colleague PC Fiona Bone, 32, in an ambush by on-the-run gunman Dale Cregan in Manchester in September 2012, has campaigned for years for her sacrifice to be recognised with a medal.

In parliament, Wendy Chamberlain, Liberal Democrat MP, has led calls for the creation of such an award, telling the House of Commons last year: “We have long-standing awards for gallantry, sacrifice and service, for those who have given to our country in all sorts of different ways. It is right that such service deserves recognition, and the recipients and their families are rightly proud.”

Chris Philp, the Policing Minister, said: “We owe so much to our public servants who make sacrifices every day to keep us safe.

“The Elizabeth Emblem will recognise those who tragically lost their lives in public service and rightly enshrine them in our country’s history so that their sacrifices are never forgotten.”