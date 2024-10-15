The incident has resurfaced online amid reports that King Charles has recently rediscovered lunch.

The King would usually skip lunch, according to his stepson Tom Parker Bowles’ cookbook Cooking and the Crown: Royal Recipes from Queen Victoria to King Charles III.

King Charles was reportedly shocked to discover plastic wrap, according to a 2018 book by Tom Bower. Photo / Getty Images

Parker Bowles writes that his stepfather “doesn’t eat lunch at all”, and opts for a “relaxed” afternoon tea at 5pm, consisting of “macaroons, scones, wafers, biscuits, petit fours, pralines, Chelsea buns and shortbread, along with bridge rolls, crumpets, poached eggs on toast, potted shrimps and sandwiches” filled with “chicken, smoked salmon, ham and mustard”.

Charles and Camilla are also said to be fans of a “laid back” evening meal when they get the chance.

The monarch has reportedly started eating a midday meal again amid his treatment for cancer, with a source telling the Daily Mail, “With some reluctance, he now has something to eat at lunchtime ... he now eats half an avocado to sustain him through the day.”

The King and Queen are set to travel to Australia on October 18, and will reportedly have medics on standby 24/7 as Charles pauses his cancer treatment for the trip.

They will travel with a supply of the King’s own blood in case he needs a transfusion. His itinerary includes a day off to rest, with no evening engagements planned. He and Camilla will then travel to Samoa, where they plan to attend a state dinner.

Due to his health, plans to visit New Zealand amid the tour were cancelled.