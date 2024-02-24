Britain's King Charles III holds an audience with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) at Buckingham Palace, London on February 8, 2023. Photo / AP

King Charles has praised the Ukraine people’s “true valour” in the face of Russia’s onslaught.

The monarch, 75, who is fighting an undisclosed form of cancer, made the statement in a message to mark the second anniversary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the nation.

He said: “The determination and strength of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire, as the unprovoked attack on their land, their lives and livelihoods enters a third, tragic year.”

“Despite the tremendous hardship and pain inflicted upon them, Ukrainians continue to show the heroism with which the world associates them so closely.

“Theirs is true valour, in the face of indescribable aggression. I have felt this personally in the many meetings I have had with Ukrainians since the start of the war, from President Zelenskyy and Mrs Zelenska, to new army recruits training here in the United Kingdom.

February 24 marked the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Photo / AP

“I continue to be greatly encouraged that the United Kingdom and our allies remain at the forefront of international efforts to support Ukraine at this time of such great suffering and need.

“My heart goes out to all those affected, as I remember them in my thoughts and prayers.”

Charles, who is having ongoing treatment for his cancer after it was diagnosed earlier this year following a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, has taken on many meetings linked to Ukraine since Russia invaded the country.

The monarch is not going back to carrying out full royal duties as he fights his illness and is spending most of time in Sandringham, Norfolk.

Saturday, February 24 marks two years since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine, with the US announcing 500 new sanctions against Putin’s regime following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, 47, in an Arctic penal colony on February 16.