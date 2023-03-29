King Charles is reportedly concerned that his son and daughter-in-law will steal his spotlight during his coronation. Photo / AP

King Charles is reportedly concerned that his son and daughter-in-law will steal his spotlight during his coronation. Photo / AP

King Charles is reportedly “paralysed by fear” in the lead up to his coronation on May 6, as he waits to hear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the ceremony.

According to royal biographer and commentator Tom Bower, the monarch is struggling with how to deal with his son and daughter-in-law coming to the historic celebration, the New York Post reports.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be still mulling over whether they'll attend the King's coronation. Photo / AP

Charles is said to have reverted to his habit of “dithering and worrying about his image”.

“Ever since Megxit, Meghan and Harry have humiliated the King and the Royal Family,” he writes in the Sun.

The couple, who recently received their invites to the ceremony, are said to be still considering whether to make the trip to the UK.

And royal insiders fear that the Sussexes’ reported list of demands, from their children Archie and Lilibet being included in the festivities to a spot on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the rest of the royals, could cause “chaos” on the day.

Others report that if they do attend, the Sussexes will be faced with the “cold shoulder” from senior royals.

A source close to the Palace told OK! magazine that Harry and Meghan are particularly concerned with the role their children will play on the day. Prince Archie is set to turn 4 on the day his grandfather is crowned king.

It’s believed Archie and Lilibet, 1, have not been included in the coronation invite.

The Sussexes are reportedly gunning to be included in the traditional Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, something that’s strictly reserved for working members of the royal family.