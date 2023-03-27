Preparations are well underway for the coronation of King Charles III. Video / AP

King Charles has set himself a 6pm curfew the night before his coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch will be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6 and though there will be various receptions and events organised over the weekend for visiting dignitaries and other VIPs, the King has asked that his diary be organised so he has no evening duties on May 5 and will be able to get an early night.

A source told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: “There have been some logistical challenges caused by the King.

”He doesn’t want to do anything in the evening in case it tires him out. There will be no partying.”

Insiders insisted it was a “quite sensible” request from Charles and noted he was a “renowned workaholic” who would not be shirking his responsibilities.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the King’s plans. It is known he will be hosting a reception for Commonwealth leaders on May 5 and a dinner will be held for world leaders at Buckingham Palace that evening.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2 1953, 70 years ago. Photo / Getty Images

However, the Commonwealth banquet that was held before the Queen’s coronation in 1953 will not be repeated.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Association said that “what was appropriate then will not necessarily be appropriate now”.

Around 2000 people are expected to attend the coronation, and though official invitations have yet to be posted, it is believed potential attendees have been sent a “save the date” message.

A limited number of tickets for the coronation ceremony will be made available to parliamentarians, with the government explaining tickets for peers will be allocated to different parties and groups within the House of Lords.

The King and Queen Consort will have around 70 family members and personal guests at the coronation. Photo / Getty Images

Arts minister Lord Parkinson said: “There will be other opportunities for peers to be involved with the coronation, outside of attending the coronation service, both on the day itself and in the preceding weeks.

“These opportunities will be allocated on the same basis, with tickets split across all parties and groups.”

Members of the Cabinet and other political figures across different parties will be invited.

Foreign dignitaries will take their seats inside Westminster Abbey, along with representatives of Charles’ charities.

The King will also have around 70 family members and personal guests in attendance.