King Charles is set to make a difficult decision regarding his son's attendance at his 2023 coronation. Photo / AP

A major royal moment is occurring next year with the coronation of King Charles; however, one key family member may not be invited.

Page Six has reported Charles is considering leaving his son, Prince Harry, off the 2000-person invite list if his son's highly anticipated memoir attacks Queen Consort, Camilla.

Speaking to Page Six a source said: "It is one thing for Harry to attack Charles, he can take it on the chin, but if Harry forces him to choose, by laying into Camilla in his book, I have no doubt he will choose Camilla."

The source went on to say Charles is "incredibly protective" of Camilla.

Another source told the news outlet that a decision has not yet been made and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on the "tentative list" for the historic ceremony, meaning they may get an invitation or they may be excluded entirely from the event.

While there is no confirmed date for the release of the Duke of Sussex's memoir, sources have claimed he has requested major edits after he and Meghan Markle reunited with the royal family at the Queen's funeral last month.

The Sun reported the Duke is "panicking" that some parts of the book will now be deemed "insensitive" in the wake of his grandmother's death.

Sources claim Charles will take Camilla's side if Harry slams her in his upcoming memoir. Photo / AP

Harry, who has already received around half of the $66 million he was offered for a multi-book deal, has allegedly contacted his publishers - but the book has already been signed off.

A source says the publishers found the first draft of the book "disappointing" and asked for improvements.

"Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year," the source says.

"But Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen's death, her funeral, and his father Charles taking the throne.

"There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen's death and his dad becoming King.

"He wants sections changed. It's not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late."