Some coronation traditions are facing the axe in line with the new King's wishes. Photo / AP

Some coronation traditions are facing the axe in line with the new King's wishes. Photo / AP

King Charles' coronation will reportedly be much shorter and will feature fewer arcane rituals than past ceremonies.

The Mail on Sunday reports the King's coronation will last just over an hour, which is significantly shorter than the three-hour ceremony that took place when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953.

Plans for the coronation, known as Operation Golden Orb, will also see a much reduced guest list – from 8000 attendees down to 2000.

Those who are invited may also have a more relaxed dress code to adhere to, with discussions ongoing about allowing peers to wear lounge suits rather than ceremonial robes.

Ancient rituals, such as presenting the monarch with gold, will also be cut from the ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II's elaborate coronation ceremony in 1953 lasted three hours. Photo / AP

While Queen Elizabeth II's elaborate coronation was based on that of her father, King George VI, next year's ceremony is going to be shorter and simpler, in line with the new King's wishes.

"The King has stripped back a lot of the coronation in recognition that the world has changed in the past 70 years," a source told the Mail on Sunday.

They added that Charles' ceremony would not require the multiple outfit changes that his mother's coronation featured.

"King Charles is unlikely to do the same and the language [at the ceremony] will be adapted so as to be understandable to a more modern audience."

A traditional presentation of gold to the monarch will likely be axed, with a source saying: "In an age where people are feeling the pinch, this is not going to happen."

Some rituals will stay the same, however, including the anointing of the monarch.

The Gold State Coach will still feature. Photo / Getty Images

The 1762 Gold State Coach will also reportedly be part of the coronation procession.

Meanwhile, Camilla will be crowned as Queen Consort alongside her husband, while heir to the throne, Prince William, is expected to play a significant part in planning the event.