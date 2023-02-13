The royal family is reportedly bracing themselves for a visit from their Montecito relatives. Photo / AP

The royal family is reportedly bracing themselves for a visit from their Montecito relatives. Photo / AP

The royals are “fully expecting” both Harry and Meghan to make an appearance at the Coronation on May 6, according to friends.

A close source has revealed that many members of the royal family have been “spitting feathers” in response to some of the allegations made by the Duke of Sussex in his memoir and the interviews that followed.

However, the royals are reportedly now bracing themselves for a tense visit from their relatives across the pond.

A friend revealed: “Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that.

“And they should realise that there is only one subject that many members of the royal family will be willing to discuss… and that’s the weather.”

Invitations for the Coronation are expected to be sent out soon, including those reserved for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

A friend revealed: “Members of the family have told me that both Harry and Meghan will definitely come. They fully expect that." Photo / AP

Once they are in the mail, all eyes will be on the Sussexes to see whether or not they will be in attendance.

The day coincidentally falls on their son Archie’s fourth birthday. Government advisers are making plans in the event that Harry decides to attend the coronation by himself as part of a quick 48-hour trip.

On the other hand, close sources of the family say they are prepared for a reunion with the Montecito relatives.

Any reunion is expected to be a civil affair, with trust dwindling between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family since Harry’s bombshell autobiography Spare hit shelves.

A close friend said: “Harry revealed details of private conversations, so everyone is on edge. You ask about the Sussexes and everyone immediately changes the subject. They are spitting feathers, but not minded to provide any fuel for the fire.”

Any reunion is expected to be a civil affair, with trust dwindling between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family since Harry’s bombshell autobiography Spare hit shelves. Photo / Getty Images

If the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do make an appearance at the Coronation, they will be regarded as spectators and will not be an official part of the royal ceremony.

Another spanner in the works for the royals - while the Earl and Countess of Wessex are both working members of the royal family, they have not yet been granted Dukedom. This comes amid discussions about whether they will be awarded the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh titles by the newly appointed King.

This means that, as things stand, the couple would officially have to bow and curtsey to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

However, it is believed that the family’s choreography on the day of the ceremony will mean that they will not be put in that position publicly.

It has been made apparent by palace sources that Harry and Meghan will be invited to the Coronation, but will not have an official role at the event, nor will they be invited to wave on the balcony with the rest of the royals at Buckingham Palace.

Similar rules are expected to apply to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as with the late Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, when the balcony appearance was reserved for working members of the Royal Family.

The date of the ceremony - May 6 - was mostly chosen as it comes before parliament’s state opening. The fast-approaching date additionally has courtiers and government officials racing to meet deadlines.

It has been made apparent by palace sources that Harry and Meghan will be invited to the Coronation, but will not have an official role at the event, nor will they be invited to wave on the balcony with the rest of the Royals at Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

The event will only have 2,000 seats available, compared to the Queen’s Coronation, which had 8,000 seats. This means Members of Parliament and the House of Lords will enter a ballot to see who can score a ticket to the biggest event of the year.

A source revealed: “From what I know of Harry and Meghan, they will both want to spend some time with their son on his birthday.”