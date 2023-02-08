Following Prince Harry's book, King Charles and the royals are presenting a united front. Photo / AP

King Charles III’s coronation is just around the corner, with May 6 approaching fast. However, what is usually a time of celebration and cheer for the royal family is being ominously overshadowed by Prince Harry’s expository literature pursuits in the form of his memoir Spare.

The book, which hit shelves on January 10, is filled with explosive accusations, such as Prince William’s alleged physical fight with his brother and the royal family’s strategic leaking of information to the press.

“This is all so ghastly,” a royal insider told People. “Although there is sorrow because the Queen has died, the coronation should be a joyful moment, too, because Charles will be crowned. But this is a massive shadow.”

The royals are yet to make a public announcement in response to Prince Harry’s book. William disregarded yelled-out questions from the media on January 12 when out with wife Kate Middleton. Similarly, King Charles and Queen Camilla have remained silent on the matter.

“They didn’t want to fan the flames of the rift and the dispute,” reports royal correspondent and author Valentine Low. “They know that anything said in a statement or a briefing would prolong it. They wanted it to calm down as soon as possible. The longer it goes on, the less hope there is for reconciliation.”

According to a source close to the royal family, “William is the one who is most upset and needs time to calm down”.

While the royal family have remained quiet about the book, conversations are currently being had on how to reconcile the Sussexes and the royals. There is a family-felt “fatigue” as a result of the two brothers’ estrangement and a realisation that either something or someone needs to smooth things over between the boys.

Everyone is waiting in anticipation for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation on May 6, and also waiting to see if Harry and Meghan will make an appearance.

There has allegedly been no progression towards reconciliation between the brothers and Harry’s original stance on the matter is unchanged, according to a source close to the Sussexes.

When asked whether he would attend his father’s coronation, Harry told ITV’s Tom Bradby: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, you know, the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There’s a lot to be discussed, and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it.”

By the looks of things, the royals still have a long way to go. “The problem is that [the Sussexes] want a capitulation and apology by the palace, but when ‘recollections vary,’ that’s quite difficult,” a source reported to People.

“It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it,” the source added.

“He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

Royal historian Robert Lacey commented, “It is almost insulting to ask, ‘When are they going to kiss and make up?’ There have been some very grave disagreements between them. But the Platinum Jubilee and the funerals of the Queen and Prince Philip did demonstrate that they could put personal enmity aside for the sake of the bigger cause. And that is what the coronation will be all about.”



