Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

King Charles calls for unity amid Ukraine crisis in Commonwealth message

AFP
2 mins to read

Deaths, injuries in wake of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred. Fatal crash in Dairy Flat. Destiny Church disrupt another Pride event. Video / NZ Herald
  • King Charles III called for unity in ‘uncertain times’ amid the UK’s diplomatic efforts over Ukraine.
  • Charles hosted Volodymyr Zelenskyy and invited Donald Trump for a second state visit.
  • He emphasised differences as a ‘source of strength’ ahead of his Commonwealth Day message.

Britain’s King Charles has made an appeal for unity in “uncertain times”, as the 76-year-old monarch emerges as a key figure in the United Kingdom’s diplomatic drive over Ukraine.

Britain and European countries have been scrambling to present a united front following United States President Donald Trump’s sudden withdrawal of support for Ukraine three years into Russia’s invasion.

By tradition, the UK head of state’s role is politically neutral. But in recent days, Charles has hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his private estate and invited Trump for a historic second state visit.

On Monday local time, Charles will deliver a message for Commonwealth Day, which celebrates the 56-nation club of mostly former British colonies.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, last month. Photo / AFP
US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky meet in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, last month. Photo / AFP

According to extracts published today, Charles – who heads the Commonwealth – said nations’ differences should be a “source of strength”.

“In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”

Earlier, British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese was considering joining a group of countries prepared to protect an eventual ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war.

British officials have held talks with around 20 countries interested in being part of the so-called “coalition of the willing”, a UK official said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The official refused to name the nations but said they were “largely European and Commonwealth partners”.

Charles’ message is set to be published in full on Monday local time.

- Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle