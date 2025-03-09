Deaths, injuries in wake of ex-tropical cyclone Alfred. Fatal crash in Dairy Flat. Destiny Church disrupt another Pride event. Video / NZ Herald

King Charles III called for unity in ‘uncertain times’ amid the UK’s diplomatic efforts over Ukraine.

Charles hosted Volodymyr Zelenskyy and invited Donald Trump for a second state visit.

He emphasised differences as a ‘source of strength’ ahead of his Commonwealth Day message.

Britain’s King Charles has made an appeal for unity in “uncertain times”, as the 76-year-old monarch emerges as a key figure in the United Kingdom’s diplomatic drive over Ukraine.

Britain and European countries have been scrambling to present a united front following United States President Donald Trump’s sudden withdrawal of support for Ukraine three years into Russia’s invasion.

By tradition, the UK head of state’s role is politically neutral. But in recent days, Charles has hosted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his private estate and invited Trump for a historic second state visit.

On Monday local time, Charles will deliver a message for Commonwealth Day, which celebrates the 56-nation club of mostly former British colonies.