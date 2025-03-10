And another track the King loves to groove to is Diana Ross' Upside Down, one of two bonus songs on the playlist from non-Commonwealth artists.

Hailing the song a “particular favourite”, he said: “When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played! So, I wonder if I can still just manage it ...?!”

The other bonus track was Crazy in Love by Beyoncé, who Charles introduced as “a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music”.

King Charles III meets British singer Raye at Apple's UK headquarters. Photo / AFP

The former Destiny’s Child singer performed the song at a concert for his own Prince’s Trust - which is now known as the King’s Trust - charity in 2003, and the monarch praised her as one of “the trust’s most faithful supporters”.

He added: “Incidentally, I would like to congratulate her for winning her first Album of the Year Grammy.”

Raye, who the king met at Apple HQ in London in December 2924, also features on the song collection.

The King said: “Anyone who saw Raye perform at the Grammy Awards will know that she is a great ambassador for British music. So here she is with Love Me Again.”

Charles reflected on meeting the late Bob Marley as he introduced the late reggae legend’s Could You Be Loved.

He praised Marley’s “marvellous, infectious energy … but also his deep sincerity, and his profound concern for his community”.

He added: “I always recall his words ‘The people have a voice inside of them’. He gave the world that voice in a way that no one who heard can ever forget.”

Other artists to feature on the musically diverse playlist include Grace Jones, Jools Holland and Ruby Turner, Al Bowlly and Millie Small.

The King’s Music Room full playlist