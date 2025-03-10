Advertisement
Updated

King Charles' Apple Music playlist revealed: Kylie Minogue, Diana Ross, Beyoncé and more

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

King Charles has met Australian pop star Kylie Minogue several times - now he's revealed he can't resist dancing along to her music. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles has met Australian pop star Kylie Minogue several times - now he's revealed he can't resist dancing along to her music. Photo / Getty Images

King Charles finds it “incredibly hard” not to dance to Kylie Minogue.

The 76-year-old monarch has curated a playlist for Apple Music, The King’s Music Room, in honour of Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 10 - and among his choices was the 56-year-old Australian singer’s version of The Loco-Motion.

Describing the song as “music for dancing”, Charles said: “It has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to sit still. There is such an irresistibly joyous feeling to that song.”

The voice of Aotearoa’s own Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is also featured on his playlist, with E Te Iwi E (Call to the People), a waiata released in 2013.

And another track the King loves to groove to is Diana Ross' Upside Down, one of two bonus songs on the playlist from non-Commonwealth artists.

Hailing the song a “particular favourite”, he said: “When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played! So, I wonder if I can still just manage it ...?!”

The other bonus track was Crazy in Love by Beyoncé, who Charles introduced as “a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music”.

King Charles III meets British singer Raye at Apple's UK headquarters. Photo / AFP
King Charles III meets British singer Raye at Apple's UK headquarters. Photo / AFP

The former Destiny’s Child singer performed the song at a concert for his own Prince’s Trust - which is now known as the King’s Trust - charity in 2003, and the monarch praised her as one of “the trust’s most faithful supporters”.

He added: “Incidentally, I would like to congratulate her for winning her first Album of the Year Grammy.”

Raye, who the king met at Apple HQ in London in December 2924, also features on the song collection.

The King said: “Anyone who saw Raye perform at the Grammy Awards will know that she is a great ambassador for British music. So here she is with Love Me Again.”

Charles reflected on meeting the late Bob Marley as he introduced the late reggae legend’s Could You Be Loved.

He praised Marley’s “marvellous, infectious energy … but also his deep sincerity, and his profound concern for his community”.

He added: “I always recall his words ‘The people have a voice inside of them’. He gave the world that voice in a way that no one who heard can ever forget.”

Other artists to feature on the musically diverse playlist include Grace Jones, Jools Holland and Ruby Turner, Al Bowlly and Millie Small.

The King’s Music Room full playlist

  • Could You Be Loved – Bob Marley & The Wailers
  • My Boy Lollipop – Millie Small
  • The Loco-Motion – Kylie Minogue
  • The Very Thought of You – Al Bowlly
  • La Vie En Rose – Grace Jones
  • Love Me Again – Raye
  • Mpempem Do Me – Daddy Lumba
  • Kante – Davido (feat Fave)
  • The Click Song – Miriam Makeba
  • My Country Man – Jools Holland & Ruby Turner
  • Indian Summer – Anoushka Shankar
  • Anta Permana – Siti Nurhaliza
  • E Te Iwi E (Call to the People) – Dame Kiri Te Kanawa
  • Haven’t Met You Yet – Michael Bublé
  • Hot Hot Hot – Arrow
  • Crazy in Love (feat Jay-Z) – Beyoncé
  • Upside Down – Diana Ross
