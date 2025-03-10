The 76-year-old monarch has curated a playlist for Apple Music, The King’s Music Room, in honour of Commonwealth Day on Monday, March 10 - and among his choices was the 56-year-old Australian singer’s version of The Loco-Motion.
Describing the song as “music for dancing”, Charles said: “It has that infectious energy which makes it, I find, incredibly hard to sit still. There is such an irresistibly joyous feeling to that song.”
The voice of Aotearoa’s own Dame Kiri Te Kanawa is also featured on his playlist, with E Te Iwi E (Call to the People), a waiata released in 2013.
And another track the King loves to groove to is Diana Ross' Upside Down, one of two bonus songs on the playlist from non-Commonwealth artists.
Hailing the song a “particular favourite”, he said: “When I was much younger, it was absolutely impossible not to get up and dance when it was played! So, I wonder if I can still just manage it ...?!”
The other bonus track was Crazy in Love by Beyoncé, who Charles introduced as “a performer so exceptional that I just could not resist including her music”.
The former Destiny’s Child singer performed the song at a concert for his own Prince’s Trust - which is now known as the King’s Trust - charity in 2003, and the monarch praised her as one of “the trust’s most faithful supporters”.