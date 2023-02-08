UK pop-singer Raye has spent 10 weeks in the charts with her song Escapism.

The Top 5 Singles

This week’s best-selling and most-streamed tracks.

5: Unholy - Sam Smith and Kim Petras

This eccentric pop-banger falls from grace all the way to no 5. It could be time to say your prayers, Sam Smith.

4: Sure Thing - Miguel

Miguel’s TikTok comeback continues as his 2011 R&B hit keeps steadily grooving up the charts.

3: Escapism - Raye feat. 070 Shake

There’s no escaping Raye’s sleazy, self-destructive single as it slides into third place for another week.

2: Kill Bill - SZA

The Wikipedia entry for this song, which is now enjoying its second month in our charts, features this remarkable line about its critical reception: “They found her murder fantasies extreme but relatable.” Never cross a critic, I guess.

1: Flowers - Miley Cyrus

We don’t know if Miley Cyrus’ ex-husband Liam Hemsworth is so vain that he thinks this song is about him. But it totally is.





The Box Office Top 5

This week’s most popular movies

5: Knock at the Cabin

When M. Night Shyamalan comes a knocking, Kiwis go a rocking to the cinema. The suspense maestro scares his way into the Top 5 with his new psychological thriller about a family held hostage at their cabin in the woods and given an unthinkable choice.

4: Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

After an impressive run, it could finally be the last week in the charts for The Last Wish. If you - or any kids you know - want to see this Shrek spin-off at the cinema then you better get your boots on.

3: Andre Rieu in Dublin 2023

The “King of the Waltz” sashays out of nowhere and straight into the business end of the chart with this live concert filmed in the Emerald Isle. Who woulda thunk the violin would be so popular with cinemagoers?

Andre Rieu has sold more than 30 million CDs and DVDs. Photo / Supplied

2: Pathaan

Hollywood bible Variety described this explosive espionage thriller from Bollywood as “James Bond meets Jason Bourne meets Jason Statham meets Fabio”, which is ticking a lot of action boxes and one spectacular hair box.

1: Avatar: The Way of Water

Apparently, there are still enough New Zealanders who hadn’t seen James Cameron’s bigger, wetter sci-fi sequel to keep it comfortably floating in the top spot for two months solid.







