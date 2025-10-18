Keven Mealamu on life after rugby and how art keeps him grounded

Keven Mealamu was the humble heart and soul of the All Blacks for 13 years. Photo / Kellie Blizard
In his incredible 13 years as an All Black, tireless hooker Keven Mealamu was the humble heart and soul of the team, earning an astounding 132 caps – behind only Sam Whitelock, Richie McCaw and Beauden Barrett.
But privately, the rugby legend, now 46, was exploring a world away fromthe game.
He explains, “Everyone who is in high performance needs to have something that can take their minds away from what they’re doing but not let it be detrimental to their performance.”
For Keven and his teammate Neemia Tialata, it was the arts that they indulged in during their downtime, with both of them filling countless art pads with sketches and Neemia even teaching Keven how to play the guitar.
“Most people know me from rugby, but art’s been part of my life just as long,” Keven tells Woman’s Day. “There’s something special about being in that creative mode. Whether it’s music or drawing, they’re all states of creativity, so you’re constantly learning. When you draw on that mindset, you’re in a better state.”
Asked about his most treasured memories, Keven’s mind turns immediately to his childhood, where art also featured prominently – his beloved late mum Tise drawing in her sketchbook and seeing his grandpa get his pe’a (traditional Samoan tattoos).
“Whether Mum was drawing Pacific Island patterns or doing floor plans for a vision of what she wanted our house to look like, she was always with her art pad,” recalls Keven, whose grandparents sacrificed everything to move from Samoa to Aotearoa to build a better life for their family.
“Arts are part of the culture – part of who we are and what we do. I still remember as a young boy being able to see my grandad and my uncle get their pe’a, which is a form of art but also culture all tied into one.”
It was Tise’s influence that first encouraged Keven to take up art and graphics at high school, which led to a lifelong love of drawing. An early childhood teacher in South Auckland for more than 40 years, she shared her passion with Keven and his two kids, Samuel, 24, and Maia, 21, whom he shares with his beloved wife of 22 years, Tai.
“For most of her life, Mum was sharing a love of art with kids. When her grandchildren would have sleepovers, they’d get together, draw and make little books. She did this for lots of children. When she passed, there were so many families at the funeral where she’d taught the parents and their kids.”
And Keven is continuing her legacy, encouraging his children to cultivate their creativity in their everyday lives. Recently, he helped budding events planner Maia organise a “sip and paint” evening, where customers create art while enjoying a beverage, at Broadway Lounge, a Papakura cocktail bar Tai has run for the past two years.
“We’re able to give our girl some experience there with planning and organising events,” says the proud dad. “We try not to give any boundaries, so she can just go and be creative.”
As an ambassador for Starship Children’s Hospital, Keven – who was an apprentice signwriter before becoming a pro rugby player – was asked to contribute illustrations to a series of kids’ fundraising books. Having his work published alongside the likes of artist Otis Frizzell and fashion designer Kiri Nathan was a pinch-me moment.
He smiles, “In rugby, they always talk about being comfortable with the uncomfortable and this was one of those moments!”
Since that first book, more have followed and Keven – who has interests in South Auckland gym Fit60HQ, insurance firm Protect for Life and his brother Luke’s company Mealamu Security – is now juggling his business work with art.
As well as being a board member for New Zealand Rugby, he’s also accepted an invitation to join Creative New Zealand as a council member, which he sees as a chance to honour his mum’s legacy.
“She would’ve been really proud if she knew her boy was on the Arts Council because it was a huge passion of hers as well,” grins Keven, adding that creativity has been fundamental to his success and that he hopes to foster a future for young Pasifika artists.
“When I talk about being on the board, it’s not me – it’s we. How do we support the arts sector? How do we show that art is about who we are as people and sharing our identity? It’s so important to me to show there’s the opportunity to chase that dream as a profession.”