Keven Mealamu on life after rugby and how art keeps him grounded

Keven’s art prominently features his childhood. Photo / Kellie Blizard

Asked about his most treasured memories, Keven’s mind turns immediately to his childhood, where art also featured prominently – his beloved late mum Tise drawing in her sketchbook and seeing his grandpa get his pe’a (traditional Samoan tattoos).

“Whether Mum was drawing Pacific Island patterns or doing floor plans for a vision of what she wanted our house to look like, she was always with her art pad,” recalls Keven, whose grandparents sacrificed everything to move from Samoa to Aotearoa to build a better life for their family.

“Arts are part of the culture – part of who we are and what we do. I still remember as a young boy being able to see my grandad and my uncle get their pe’a, which is a form of art but also culture all tied into one.”

It was Tise’s influence that first encouraged Keven to take up art and graphics at high school, which led to a lifelong love of drawing. An early childhood teacher in South Auckland for more than 40 years, she shared her passion with Keven and his two kids, Samuel, 24, and Maia, 21, whom he shares with his beloved wife of 22 years, Tai.

Keven with his dad, Mapusua and mum, Tise. Photo / Woman's Day

“For most of her life, Mum was sharing a love of art with kids. When her grandchildren would have sleepovers, they’d get together, draw and make little books. She did this for lots of children. When she passed, there were so many families at the funeral where she’d taught the parents and their kids.”

And Keven is continuing her legacy, encouraging his children to cultivate their creativity in their everyday lives. Recently, he helped budding events planner Maia organise a “sip and paint” evening, where customers create art while enjoying a beverage, at Broadway Lounge, a Papakura cocktail bar Tai has run for the past two years.

“We’re able to give our girl some experience there with planning and organising events,” says the proud dad. “We try not to give any boundaries, so she can just go and be creative.”

Keven was asked to contribute illustrations to a series of kids’ fundraising books. Photo / Kellie Blizard

As an ambassador for Starship Children’s Hospital, Keven – who was an apprentice signwriter before becoming a pro rugby player – was asked to contribute illustrations to a series of kids’ fundraising books. Having his work published alongside the likes of artist Otis Frizzell and fashion designer Kiri Nathan was a pinch-me moment.

He smiles, “In rugby, they always talk about being comfortable with the uncomfortable and this was one of those moments!”

Since that first book, more have followed and Keven – who has interests in South Auckland gym Fit60HQ, insurance firm Protect for Life and his brother Luke’s company Mealamu Security – is now juggling his business work with art.

As well as being a board member for New Zealand Rugby, he’s also accepted an invitation to join Creative New Zealand as a council member, which he sees as a chance to honour his mum’s legacy.

“She would’ve been really proud if she knew her boy was on the Arts Council because it was a huge passion of hers as well,” grins Keven, adding that creativity has been fundamental to his success and that he hopes to foster a future for young Pasifika artists.

“When I talk about being on the board, it’s not me – it’s we. How do we support the arts sector? How do we show that art is about who we are as people and sharing our identity? It’s so important to me to show there’s the opportunity to chase that dream as a profession.”

Keven is supporting The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi’s Supernova crowdfunding campaign to raise $125,000 for 10 emerging artists. To donate, visit thearts.co.nz.