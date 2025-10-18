Advertisement
Home / Lifestyle

Keven Mealamu on life after rugby and how art keeps him grounded

Kylie Bailey
Woman's Day·
4 mins to read

Keven Mealamu was the humble heart and soul of the All Blacks for 13 years. Photo / Kellie Blizard

In his incredible 13 years as an All Black, tireless hooker Keven Mealamu was the humble heart and soul of the team, earning an astounding 132 caps – behind only Sam Whitelock, Richie McCaw and Beauden Barrett.

But privately, the rugby legend, now 46, was exploring a world away from

