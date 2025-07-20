“I always thought I’d be illustrating a few more children’s books, which I’ve been lucky enough to do. I think even governance, I don’t think it’s something that many people think about doing. I think I feel really very honoured and blessed and privileged to be able to do it.”

Whilst navigating the complex ecosystems of governance, having joined the board of New Zealand Rugby too, Mealamu has also been on the mend after finding out he has a heart condition known as Atrial Fibrillation, which causes an irregular heartbeat.

Keven Mealamu (right) with All Blacks teammate Jerome Kaino and the Webb Ellis trophy after winning the Rugby World Cup final in 2015. Photo / Photosport

Last year, he shared footage on social media showing him collapsing at a gym. He found out he had the condition after two heavy training bouts in preparation for a charity boxing event in 2022.

“Sometimes when I look back, I think to myself, ‘what was I thinking?’ But it’s probably that mentality of coming out of professional sports, just loving the opportunity to challenge yourself,” Mealamu tells Culture 101.

Since then, he’s undergone medical procedures and been in and out of hospital to treat it for the past three years.

“I had one done before Christmas and it had been in rhythm. But I found out a couple of weeks ago it’s gone back into AFib again.

“I don’t have the symptoms where some people find it really hard to walk or [it] just comes on really spontaneously. But I’m able to control mine.”

Bringing a lens that connects people

Mealamu’s ultimate dream to be an All Black was always a clear vision in his head. But he knew he couldn’t just sit and wait around – someone had to pay the bills, he says.

So while chasing a professional rugby career, he took on an apprenticeship opportunity that came via his school coach: signwriting.

To get to his workplace, he remembers he would bike from Māngere to Ōtara, which he considered part of his training as well.

“I can’t remember how many times I’d get a flatty and have to be shamefully walking my bike all the way home. So when I had the opportunity to go into rugby, it was probably one of the cool things. I was like, ‘yes, I don’t have to bike to work anymore’.”

Keven Mealamu thanks his supporters after his last game for the Blues at Eden Park, Auckland on June 12, 2015. Photo / Photosport

Now he sees how the two fields – art and sport – align in that they can both have an impact on the community.

“You can feel the passion in what both art and sport do. You can feel the passion in who’s presenting it,” Mealamu says.

“You look at one of the most influential rugby players around in the world at the moment, Ardie Savea, and just the way he expresses himself and the way he carries himself, there’s a strong cultural bit to him as well.”

Being at the helm is a big part of who he is, he says, having captained the All Blacks three times and remaining a key part of the leadership group for more than a decade.

“I think what I do bring to the [Creative New Zealand] board is an authentic Pacific Island New Zealander leader. So that lens, I think, is really important. A lens that has been through community all the way to the very top of my sport but also work[s] well with other leaders and community.”

But if there’s something he’s wistful about, it’s the fact he didn’t join earlier.

“I just wish I was on earlier to be able to share that moment with my Mum, because as proud as I am being able to have both my parents around as I became an All Black, this one also would have been something that she would have been really proud of as well.”

– RNZ