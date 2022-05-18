Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex have landed an intimate docuseries with Netflix. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are giving the Kardashians a run for their money.

Page Six has revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have agreed to an "at-home with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex" style of docuseries with Netflix.

While there is no confirmation of when we can expect the series, Hollywood insiders have told the publication Netflix chiefs are pushing for the series to be aired by the end of the year to coincide with the Duke's highly anticipated memoir.

However, sources claim the Duke and Duchess would prefer it to hit screens next year with a producer telling Page Six, "The timing is still being discussed, things are up in the air".

As part of the couple's multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant, cameras followed the Duke and Duchess to the Netherlands for the Invictus Games to film a documentary called Heart of Invictus.

But new claims suggest another "much juicier" project is in the works in which the couple have allowed cameras to shadow them in their home in Montecito, California.

The cameras also accompanied the Duke and Duchess on their trip to New York last year and a well-placed insider said, "I think it's fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh".

It is not yet known what the documentary will cover, but filming has taken place throughout a very turbulent time in Prince Harry's life with the breakdown of his relationships with the royal family.

The Duke and Duchess, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, are set to fly to the UK at the beginning of next month where they will attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Duke and Duchess along with Prince Andrew have been banned from the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance. Photo / Getty Images

But the family will not join the Queen for the traditional Trooping the Colour RAF flypast from the Palace balcony. Only current working members of the royal family will wave to crowds on The Mall as the Queen celebrates her 70-year reign, meaning Prince Andrew is also out.

It comes amid fears the Sussexes could "hijack or overshadow" the events, which take place from June 2 to 5 and has resulted in the Palace taking drastic measures to ensure this doesn't happen.

A well-placed source told the Sun: "While the family are delighted Harry and Meghan are coming, there is a real fear of tension, especially over any Netflix crew. There are concerns tension could explode if the Netflix team comes to the UK and tries to exploit their opportunities."

The source claimed courtiers have made it clear Netflix will not be allowed camera access to Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and other royal properties, but crew members would be allowed to shadow the Duke and Duchess in VIP areas at public events.