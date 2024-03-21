Voyager 2023 media awards
Lifestyle

Katsu Katsu review: Auckland’s crispiest reason to find a Newmarket carpark

Kim Knight
By
6 mins to read
A Katsu set from Katsu Katsu in Newmarket, Auckland. Photo / Babiche Martens

This Japanese restaurant in Newmarket, Auckland puts crumbs on its chicken, pork, prawns and cold mashed potato. Kim Knight eats it all. With cheese.

Recently, a colleague and I were discussing “lost” foods - the

Sip the list